Spice it up with ginger

This tropical spice is said to have many medicinal benefits. No wonder it is popular in the kitchen. Check out how this root has found its way into history.

Run, run as fast as you can,

You can’t catch me, I am the Gingerbread Man.

All of you will be familiar by the tale retold by the Brothers Grimms, The Gingerbread Boy.

During Christmas, one of the many decorations that hang from the tree is this aromatic gingerbread boy, dressed up in red and green ribbons and sometimes, even with colourful buttons running down his front.

In 2010, Croatia made it to the representative list of UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity with Licitars or gingerbread.

Licitars is a sweet spicy biscuit-like bread made by the craftsmen known as the medicari. Licitars were highly valued and it was a popular gift, even more so than flowers. One licitar can take as much as a month to make.

This intricate craft began in the Middle Ages, in the monasteries that dotted the mountains and valleys of Europe. Gradually, it made its way to Croatia to become an integral part of their culture. In the beginning, the secret of licitar making was passed from father to son. Today, women too have been included.

Heart of love

Making of the gingerbread needs speed and skill. The ingredients are basic — sugar, water, a dash of baking soda and spices. The dough is shaped and moulded, baked and painted with edible colours. It can be decorated with tiny mirrors, pictures, messages and verses.

The gingerbread heart is most popular, especially during weddings. The bride and groom have their names inscribed on it along with verses and wishes. It is also a favourite gift for Valentine’s Day.

Licitars became famous when they were sold near the Marian shrine of Marija Basilica, in the capital, Zagreb. Pilgrims bought them to take home as souvenirs after attending a festival on St. Margret’s Day.