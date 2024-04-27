How does the chain pull work in trains?

April 27, 2024 02:36 pm | Updated 02:53 pm IST

It has been over 150 years since the train chain-braking mechanism was built by the prolific British engineer George Westinghouse. Considering the difficulty of communicating any emergencies with loco pilots located way ahead in the train,, this system was put in place. It is designed to help passengers during acute emergencies. Once the chain is pulled, which is not an easy task, the train comes to a halt.

How does this work?

The chains in our coaches are attached with the main brake pipe of the train. “Absolute Pressure” is maintained within these pipes. When the chain is pulled, the valve in the brake air pipe is opened and air is released. As a result, air pressure in the brakes starts decreasing, causing the train to slow down.

This change in pressure is visible to the loco pilot, who is monitoring the pressure meter. She then brings the train to a stop after blowing the horn three times. These three horns are a signal for the guard and security personnel of the train, indicating that the chain has been pulled. A train moving at high speed may take a few minutes to stop, avoiding derailment of the train when it comes to a sudden halt.

There are emergency flashers located on the side walls of the train. These flashers are triggered in the coach from where the chain was pulled, and a light starts blinking. Through this, the railway security personnel can easily identify the coach, though they can’t trace the person who pulled the chain. After manual resetting of the chain, the train gets ready to depart once again.

The system

The chain is designed to be pulled when there is a fire outbreak, a health emergency, a criminal activity, or accidents during boarding or alighting from the train. Earlier, these chains were embedded on both sides of the coach. Now, the railways has reduced the number of chains in newly-manufactured coaches as there was rampant misuse of the facility. Currently, there is just one chain per coach, often located in the middle.

Box: What is Absolute pressure?

Absolute pressure is a pressure that is relative to the zero pressure in the empty, air-free space of the universe. This reference pressure is the ideal or absolute vacuum. A railway air brake is a power braking system with compressed air as the operating medium.

Box: Punishment for misuse

Misusing the alarm chain pulling device is considered a punishable offense under Section 141 of the Railways Act, 1989. Offenders can face a fine of ‘1000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both, depending on the severity of the misuse.

