Balarama bests Dhenuka

With the asura terrorising the cowherds, how will they get access to new areas of the forests?

We’ve all heard many tales of Krishna; so here is a story about his elder brother Balarama. Both Krishna and Balarama grew up among the cowherds of Gokul and Vrindavan. Along with the other boys, the brothers would take the cattle out to graze in the forests. While the animals munched on the fresh grass and other plants, the boys would pluck fruits and berries.

One day, Balarama saw some trees on which ripe berries hung in huge clusters. As he went towards the tree to pluck them, one of his friends stopped him. “Those trees are in the territory, which belongs to the asura, Dhenuka. There is also lots of grass for the cows. But any animal or man who enters that area never comes back alive.”

To eat or not

Balarama listened and calmly asked, “Do you want to eat those berries?”

“We do but…” the cowherds were afraid. Balarama marched up to the tree and began to shake the branches. As the berries dropped to the ground, the overjoyed cowherds began to pick them up and stuff their mouths.

The asura, who was not far away, heard the sounds of merriment. “Who is messing around on my grounds?” he wondered, as he headed towards the noise. When he saw the cowherds enjoying the fruits, a furious Dhenuka took the form of a wild ass and charged at them.

While all the boys ran for their lives, an unperturbed Balarama continued to shake the tree. Dhenuka raced up to him and kicked out, sending the boy flying into the air. But Balarama landed on his feet and, as Dhenuka kicked again, he caught him by the feet, swung him around, and flung him far away. Dhenuka was killed as he crashed to the ground. The other wild asses also charged up to the boys to avenge their leader’s death. But Balarama, with Krishna’s help, bested all of them.

Once the last of the asuras disappeared, the boys who had been hiding among the bushes and on trees emerged cheering. They hoisted Balarama on to their shoulders and took him back to the village in a triumphant procession. By getting rid of Dhenuka, Balarama had not only provided new areas of the forest for the boys to explore but also new grazing grounds for the village’s cattle.