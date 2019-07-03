Hop on board

From Snakes and Ladders, Ludo, Chess and Monopoly these games have kept us busy through the years. The legends behind these games are equally fascinating. Where was Snakes and Ladders born? What is the origin of Chess? Have I piqued your interest? Then, read on.

The 64 black-and-white chequered board has a story that spans over three countries. Many years ago, there lived a tyrannical king named Shihram. Vizier Sissa Ben Dahir, a wise man, invented a game to convince the king that everyone was important in a kingdom. For this, he created playing pieces that represented people in the kingdom — the king, his queen, knights, bishops, rooks, and pawns. One game later, the king was convinced and he liked it so much that he ordered everyone to be a part of this game. When the king wanted to reward the wise man, the latter simply asked for grains of wheat to be placed on each square.

But, there was a catch. He asked the king to place one grain of wheat on the first square on the board, and on the next two grains and continue doubling the amounts until all the squares were full. Without calculating the amount of wheat required, the king ordered his servants to fulfil his wish. Soon, he realised that there was no granary that could match this exponential growth. That day, the king learnt yet another lesson — that everybody had an important function in his kingdom, even the grain of wheat.

Thus was born the game of chess.

Elizabeth Magie was an American woman who in the early 1900s fought for women’s rights. In 1903, when Henry George, an economist, came up with a single tax theory, she came up with the Landlord’s game that would expose the dangers of monopoly of property ownership. She realised she needed a better way to prove her point and that’s how the game came to be. The game was divided into states and cities. Players could pick the cities of their choice and charge a rent from players resting on their decks or make a set of the colour coded cities and start building houses and hotels, doubling and tripling rents with every new addition of property. You could either hoard and get richer and enjoy other people’s bankruptcy or share your wealth and property and watch people grow with you. However, in an unfortunate turn of events she was duped by a man called Charless Darrow who sold the game to Parker Brothers and became a millionaire.

Can you guess the game? Yes, Monopoly.

One of the most popular games across the globe has its origins in India. In the 13th century, Baba Gyandev wanted to teach morality. He came up with the idea of a game and called it Mokshpat — with the ladders representing virtues and the snakes representing vices. While good deeds take people to heaven in this case Home, evil deeds would lead to a cycle of rebirths as you keep falling down the snake. All one needed to play the game with was a dice. While rolling the dice was considered desire, the number that came up was fate. This game of life garnered popularity and has variations known as Chutes and Ladders.

Milton Bradley was a successful lithographer. However, his paintings of Abraham Lincoln with a clean-shaven face stopped selling well once Lincoln grew his famous beard. And this pushed him to think of newer ways to earn money. In 1960 he created a chequered game called Life with the board mirroring the ups and downs of his own career. The player gets to travel through his or her life, from college to retirement, with jobs, marriage, and possible children along the way. Two to four or six players can participate in one game. The game sold 45,000 copies by the end of its first year, changing his life forever.