Hitting the big 5-0

The Heimlich Manoeuvre

Imagine this: before the famous Heimlich Manoeuvre became the go-to move for choking emergencies, people relied on back blows to dislodge stuck objects. Then along came Dr. Henry Heimlich, an American thoracic surgeon with a knack for thinking outside the box.

In the early 1970s, Dr. Heimlich noticed a troubling statistic: around 4,000 Americans were dying each year from choking incidents. Determined to find a better solution, he started experimenting with a new approach based on his observations in dogs.

By 1974, Dr. Heimlich had developed a technique that involved applying pressure to the diaphragm, forcing a rush of air to expel the blockage from the airway. This simple yet effective manoeuvre has since saved over 100,000 lives, proving that sometimes the most innovative solutions come from unexpected places.

Stephen King’s Carrie

2024 marks the 50th anniversary since the debut of Stephen King’s iconic novel, Carrie, which catapulted him into the realm of horror royalty. This chilling tale follows a young girl tormented by bullying who unleashes telekinetic powers in a spine-tingling revenge. But did you know, King’s journey with Carrie almost ended before it began? Legend has it that after writing just three pages, King despised his work so much that he chucked it in the trash. Fortunately, his wife Tabitha came to the rescue, salvaging those discarded pages and urging him to persevere. And the rest, as they say, is history. Carrie’s inception is a testament to King’s resilience and the unwavering support of those closest to him, launching a literary legacy that continues to haunt readers worldwide.

Post-It Notes

Did you know that Post-it notes were actually born from a happy accident? Back in 1968, an scientist named Spencer Silver created an adhesive that was just the right mix of sticky and removable. It was strong enough to stick but gentle enough to peel off without any fuss.

But here’s where the story gets interesting: Silver didn’t know what to do with his invention. It was like having a solution without a problem. Then, in 1974, along came Art Fry or Arthur Fry, who had a lightbulb moment while singing in church. He thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be neat to have a sticky bookmark?’ Fry and Silver teamed up, tinkered with prototypes, and voila! The world got the versatile and beloved Post-it Note.

The Rubik’s Cube

Do you know that colourful cube that’s both a brain-teaser and a boredom-buster? Yeah, the Rubik’s Cube! It was born in 1974 from the mind of a Hungarian puzzle enthusiast, Ernő Rubik. Originally dubbed the “Magic Cube,” it was meant to be a fun way for kids to learn about 3D shapes, but that wasn’t Rubik’s main goal. He was just a geometry geek who wanted a challenge. Little did he know, he’d create a worldwide craze, turning people into “cubers,” obsessed with solving his brainchild. In a recent book, “Cubed,” Rubik spilled the beans that when he first made the cube, he had no clue if anyone could actually crack it. Mathematicians later figured out there are more than 43 quintillion ways to arrange the squares, but only one way is the right one!

Connect Four

Connect Four, the classic board game we all love, is celebrating its 50th birthday this year.Yeah, Milton Bradley dropped this gem back in 1974. But here’s the scoop: while Tic-Tac-Toe might have been the original inspiration, Connect Four took things up a notch.

Instead of aiming for three in a row like Tic-Tac-Toe, players in Connect Four are on a mission to line up four of their chips in a row without any interruptions. It’s like a high-stakes game of strategy and wit!

Here’s the kicker: Connect Four isn’t just about lining up chips; it’s also been a brain-boosting game for decades. Studies have shown that playing Connect Four can improve critical thinking skills and spatial awareness. So, here’s to 50 years of intense battles and mind-bending fun!

Dungeons & Dragons

Guess what? This year, Dungeons & Dragons is hitting the big 5-0! Yep, this tabletop RPG (role-playing game) has been a staple in pop culture since 1974. But get this: when it first came out, it wasn’t even meant to be a full-on fantasy game. Nope, it started as a medieval combat game, with just a little blurb about how you could use it for some fantasy role-play.

But here’s where it gets cool: that tiny fantasy bit ended up being the game’s main draw. People couldn’t get enough of it, and before you knew it, the first batch sold out like hotcakes. It’s like D&D was destined to become the fantasy epic we all know and love today. So, here’s to 50 years of slaying dragons, casting spells, and embarking on epic adventures with friends !