History is magical

It’s been a while, I think, since I told you about the books I have been reading. What with the rains and the cold, not to mention the water inside the house making it impossible for me to get under the bed! Anyway, that’s over and done with and I am dying to tell you about this new book I read. It’s called City of Stolen Magic by Nazneen Ahmed Pathak.

It’s exciting for many reasons. The first is that it takes you way into the past; second, it makes you realise that history is not boring. This story is set at a time when India was under British rule. There was so much happening back then that, sometimes, we tend to forget how tough life was at that time.

Secrets

Chompa and her Ammi live on the edge of a village, where people think they are witches. Could it be true? But, this does not bother them too much because they do not socialise. In fact, the villagers come to them asking for favours. Chompa’s mother insists that she learn Farsi so that she can practice writing magic. But Chompa finds this extremely boring. She wants to practice finger magic, which is quicker and more powerful.

Then, something dreadful happens. In the middle of the night, white men appear and take away Chompa’s mother. Chompa knows she has to rescue her mother, but how can she? As she ponders over this, her mother’s friend Mohsin arrives. He has a letter from her mother. Chompa thinks she has found someone to help her.

She finds that the Company is behind the whole thing and her mission takes her to the heart of the Company: London. She manages to make some unlikely friends like Leeza, djinn speakers Tipu and Laurie, Millie, Sal, Yasser, and Farhana. They discover that there is a plot by the British to trap the magic folk and make use of them. Can Chompa and her friends rescue the trapped magic people?

A rollercoaster of a read. It kept my heart pounding so loud that I was afraid Ben, whose bed I was under, would hear it. Pathak’s writing is something else. You can practically hear and smell everything she describes. She gives a good overview of how the British changed the cropping patterns from crops to indigo farming, the taxes and more. There’s so much that is not written about in our history books. So I was glad I got this book to read. When you are so busy mugging up years and times, you tend to forget the larger picture. This book is a must-read for any history buff and even for those who aren’t one.

