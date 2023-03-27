History from the streets

March 27, 2023 06:49 am | Updated March 28, 2023 10:18 am IST

Pao! Pao! Ten Rupeeessss!” cried the vendor, cycling along the narrow streets. Taran and his family were taking a break from the beaches of Goa, and were wandering about Chandor village early one morning.

“Look, Appa! Bread on cycles in cane baskets,” pointed out Taran.

“It’s a special kind of bread, Taran. It’s pao or pav,” said Appa, who always liked to use the culturally correct terminologies. Once, he was furious when he spotted a medu vada being called ‘lentil doughnut’ in a menu.

“Of course I know pao or pav…I love pav bhaji,” said Taran.

“It’s made with fermented toddy, which gives it a unique taste. But, perhaps, now everyone uses yeast. In Portuguese, Pao means bread and they are ones who taught Goans the recipe,” said Amma.

They bought some pao, and then Appa took a picture of the vendor after taking his permission. He looked at the image and seemed pleased, “I think Mario Miranda, the famous cartoonist from Goa, had a drawing of a man selling pao just like this.”

Taran was pleased with his fresh pao and began to eat. “Yum!” he declared.

Art and artefacts

They soon reached a mansion with yellow walls and a white compound. It seemed to be like two houses joined together by a chapel in the middle. Acording to a board there, the Braganza House was the largest Portuguese-styled mansion in Goa and was about 350 years old.

“It is certainly grand,” said Taran, looking around. The place was like a museum with a beautiful mosaic flooring, high ceilings and chandeliers. There was furniture in dark wood, even a grand piano and knick-knacks everywhere. Appa led them through a beautiful ballroom to the library in the west wing.

“Look at the number of books, Appa. There must be over a 1000!” Taran exclaimed.

“Closer to 5000! Luis de Menezes Braganza, the man who lived here, was a journalist, anti-colonial activist and a champion of his mother tongue, Konkani. He played a large role in Goa’s independence. These books are his private collection,” he said. Appa liked to read before he visited any place.

They finally went to the chapel. A family member of the Braganza house who still lived there pointed out a carefully preserved nail of St. Francis Xavier. Taran was very impressed. “How cool, you get to live in a beautiful house like this!”

The man laughed. “Yes, I am proud to live here and show people around. Though it’s quiet here now; it is a slice of history.”

Taran stepped out of the house into the large garden. He sat down on a pretty mosaic bench and pulled out another pao from his paper bag.

“The first Portuguese arrived in India in 1498 and their people finally left more than 400 years later. But even after people leave, are they ever fully gone? They leave behind their food, language, buildings and the… stories,” pondered Appa.

“Do you think Menezes Braganza liked pao?” asked Taran.

“I’m sure he did,” said Amma. “But you never know,” she added and took one last look at the Braganza House.