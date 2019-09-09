Here’s to clear skies

Last week, you would have spotted Jupiter’s Great Red Spot (GRS). Due to Jupiter’s rapid 10-hour rotation period, this was only observable from Earth during a three-hour window on September 9 from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. The GRS would have been easiest to see using a medium-sized telescope.

Must see

The blue giant planet Neptune, will be at its closest approach to Earth, and its face will be fully illuminated by the sun. It will be at its brightest and visible all night long. This will go on till November 5, which will be the best time to view it. Due to its extreme distance from Earth, it will only appear as a tiny blue dot in most telescopes.

After solar conjunction, (when Mercury will be at its closest approach to the sun and will not be seen for a few days as it gets lost in the sun’s glare), on September 4, Mercury will re-appear low in the western sky after dusk for the rest of September and October. If you look up at the sky on September 12, you will see Venus and Mercury so close to each other, that they appear to be hugging. Saturn will be visible through September as a medium-bright, yellowish object in the lower part of the southern and south-western evening sky. The blue-green Uranus too will stay in the skies through the month and will rise early in the evenings and stay till late night before it moves west.

September 14 is a full moon night, known by early Native American tribes as the Full Corn Moon because corn is harvested around this time. This moon is also known as the Harvest Moon and occurs closest to the September equinox, each year. It was so named as it shone brightly during the equinox, giving extra light to the farmers.

September 23 marks another important day as the sun will cross the celestial equator, moving southward. This will mark the autumnal equinox in the northern hemisphere and the beginning of autumn, when day and night are of equal length. The word equinox comes from Latin meaning “equal night” and refers to the 12-hour-long day and night that occurs only on this particular day of the year.

On September 28, the skies will be darker as the new moon sets in. A new or no moon night means clear skies to observe the faint galaxies and other celestial bodies.