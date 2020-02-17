Does your child use her phone to unwind during study breaks? Help her balance screen time

On a study break, does your child hit the YouTube app? “Devices and the internet are not bad for you... in moderation,” says Ishwarya Kumar Ahmed, co-founder at Upturn Learning, a start-up straddling Bengaluru and Chennai that focusses on digital and real world connections, especially within the student community.

The UNICEF report, ‘State of the World’s Children 2017- Children in a Digital World’ has some key statistics: “Youth (ages 15-24) is the most connected age group. Worldwide, 71 per cent are online compared with 48 per cent of the total population. Children and adolescents under 18 account for an estimated one in three internet users around the world.”

Priya Venugopal, the Technology Integrator at the American International School Chennai, combines the use of technology in the classroom. She says, “A lot of children watch YouTube videos to learn by themselves. Students use apps like Byju’s, Khan Academy and so on for conceptual practice.” On the other hand, research has shown that notifications on electronic devices can stimulate the release of dopamine, a brain chemical involved in cravings and desire, which can be addictive.

With help from Venugopal, the Upturn team, and Raji Nagarajan, behavioural counsellor, Chennai, we have put together a simple plan to streamline study habits in the age of screens.

Keep the gadgets out

Students cooped up in a room with multiple devices are more likely to be distracted, even tempted to take a quick break and check social media accounts.

Trust your kid

Involve your child in setting rules and boundaries. Students, especially teenagers, can be partners in designing a framework for study routines and expectations. Nagarajan says, “We have to start the conversation as early as seven or eight years, before we give children access to their devices. They need to understand how to handle the information overload. Self-regulation, regulating emotions and delayed gratification are also very important.” Venugopal adds, “I encourage parents to create screen-time contracts, where they both decide on how much screen time is allowed for entertainment.”

Define a good break

“Cognition requires attention, and any distracting stimuli negatively impacts study,” says Nagarajan, “If a break involves physically playing a board game or going out, then the student can come back and refocus. With a social media break, the child comes back to study but cannot refocus and concentrate, because the mind drifts back to what they just saw, liked, or shared.”

The 20, 20, 20 rule

According to the American Optometric Association, it is ideal for a person to take a 20-second break, every 20 minutes, to look 20 feet away, in order to reduce digital eye strain.

The 5-4-3-2-1 rule

Formulated by Upturn co-founders Ishwarya and Sudhalini Devadason, this rule helps limit interaction with devices.

Be less scattered

Having multiple tabs open can be distracting, and it helps to be on topic, by using a select, few verified resources. Try sticking to five or less tabs.

Keep moving

Physical movement within the house at regular intervals is important. Get your child to walk about, especially to a space with plants, or interact with family or pets.

Limit your tech time

Changing settings on the device is a relatively simple hack to limit the time spent on apps. You can mute notifications, use time limit reminders (like on Instagram), or use Wind Down mode on certain Android phones, to reduce distraction while sleeping.

Do it together

If a friend group or family members decide to go off social media for a fortnight, that reduces FOMO (fear of missing out).