Heady mix of colours

It was the day Anita’s class had a painting competition. Anita was horrified to find that her new bottles of paint had vanished from her study-table.

“Ma, did you re-arrange my stuff?” asked Anita. “Where are my paint bottles?”

Her mother told her that she had gifted Anita’s new paint bottles to their bai’s son as yesterday was his birthday.

“I have a painting contest today!” yelled Anita. “And I have only three bottles of paint — red, yellow and blue.”

Anita’s father walked into the room. He told his wife to drop Anita at school as he had some urgent work to do.

“I am NOT going to school today!” shouted Anita, angrily.

Her father raised his eyebrows and looked at his wife.

“She gave away my new bottles of paint without asking me!” accused Anita. “I wanted to paint a scenery today. Thanks to her, I have no green for the grass and orange for the setting Sun.”

He looked at Anita and said, “Make use of the gyan you get in every class.”

“Dad!” protested Anita, tearfully. “I am always top of my class!”

“Remember the day you made mom’s favourite blue table-cloth turn green?”

“That was because it was washed with two… DAD!” squealed Anita. She gave her father a big hug. “Thanks for reminding me...”

Plan B

She went to school with her box of three colours and white liquid shoe polish. The girls were told that they could paint anything. Anita smiled.

Anita made a circular rangoli motif. She used the colours red, yellow and blue. She mixed blue with yellow and got green while red mixed with blue gave her purple. She got orange by mixing the red and yellow. When she added white liquid shoe polish to red she got a pink colour. To get magenta, she mixed lots of red with a small amount of blue. Anita’s rangoli was a medley of beautiful colours.

She won the first prize for her ingenuity in using three primary colours to get secondary colours for her rangoli. Her science teacher praised her for making use of her science lesson.

“What made you think of using the colour wheel?” asked Shruthi.

“My dad reminded me of the time I turned my mom’s blue table-cloth green,” said Anita, happily. “I had washed it with two yellow bedsheets whose colour ran.”