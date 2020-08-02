Have an elephantistic day

02 August 2020 22:18 IST

Elephants are the largest land mammals on earth. On World Elephant Day, August 12, let us take a look at some of their unique traits.

Dumbo is one, Kala Nag another and Horton yet another one. Who are they? Elephants, of course.

August 12 is celebrated as World Elephant Day. Created by Canadian filmmakers Patricia Sims and Michael Clark of Canazwest Pictures, and Sivaporn Dardarananda, Secretary General of the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation in Thailand, the day was meant to bring attention to the plight of elephants and threats to their survival.

The two major threats they face today is human greed for ivory and habitat loss. Trade in ivory, though banned in many countries, continues to thrive. In the black market, it is said to cost more than the value of gold, making poaching a lucrative activity. Loss of habitat has reduced their feeding pastures and confined them to smaller spaces making it easier for poachers to hunt them down.

A hundred years ago, there were more than 12 million elephants in the wild. Today, there may be only around 400,000.

Quick facts

Elephants are intelligent.

They are family-oriented.

They have great memory.

They are capable of feeling joy, grief, elation, empathy.

They have a great sense of self-awareness.

They live in complex, supportive societies just like humans.

What you can do