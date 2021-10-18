Haunted tomes

18 October 2021 10:47 IST

How did that move? What’s that shadow? What’s that smell? Would you ask these questions?

With Halloween around the corner, it’s time to bring out the best books. Yes, Halloween is not an Indian festival but don’t you think it’s a great excuse to bury yourself in some spooky stories? Here’s a list to help you on your way.

Mostly Ghost Stories by Subhadra Sen Gupta

Ghosts lurk in every corner, even in the biriyani pot. This collection of stories will have you turning pages faster than a ghost flying around in a haunted house.

What’s with Ajji’s abacus? Though Ajji is long gone, her presence hangs around the abacus waiting to point out her grandchildren’s mistakes. But, Ajji has her uses, like when the royal necklace went missing.

And what about Banno BI? The children in the neighbourhood are scared of her but it is her djinns and she who step up when trouble looms. How does the ghost appear in the biriyani pot? Well, in the form of a celebrated chef, no less.

Scholastic Book of Ghost Stories

Watch where you go. Be cautious in what you do. Ghosts are everywhere — in houses, on lonely roads, riding around at night. Ten stories from the master storytellers of all time. From Charles Dickens’ ‘The Signal-Man’ and ‘The Body Snatchers’ by R. L. Stevenson to Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Canterville Ghosts’ and ‘The Masque of the Red Death’ by Edgar Allan Poe, here are stories that will keep looking over your shoulder for a long while.

The Dark-Thirty: Southern Tales of the Supernatural by Patricia Mckissak

Ten stories set in America through the years of slavery and the civil rights movement in the south. ‘The Legend of Pin Oak’ is about a free slave and son of a white man who is separated from his family. When the family is cornered, they have to make a life-or-death decision. The ghostly 11.59; the whistle of which no porter hears. Who is the woman in the snow? What’s her story? Is there a monster in the chicken coop?

More to follow:

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark by Josh Allen

The Mystery of Darkhill School by J. C. Loughty

Roald Dahl’s Book of Ghost Stories

City of Ghosts by Victoris Schwab

Ghosts in the House by Kazuno Kohara

The Night Gardener by George Pelecanos