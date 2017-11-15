Sports reel Children

Hat-trick hero Eriksen books Denmark’s World Cup berth; masked-Irving leads Celtics to 13th straight win

Denmark's Christian Eriksen scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 thrashing of a disjointed Ireland in their play-off second leg on Tuesday to secure the final European berth at next year's World Cup.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

Basketball

Celtics make it 13 in a row

The Boston Celtics improved their record to a NBA season-best 13-2 with a 109-102 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Kyrie Irving, who suffered a facial fracture on Friday, was back in their line-up after missing Sunday’s win and scored 25 points despite playing with a mask on his face.

Cricket

First Test between India and Sri Lanka starts at Kolkata

After losing every one of their nine games across three formats in their home comforts against India, Sri Lanka now turn visitors in the return series.

The first of three Tests starts in Kolkata on Thursday and India are overwhelming favourites, given their form and record. Sri Lanka have never won a Test match in India.

Rain might prove to be a spoilsport in the series opener.

Football

Eriksen leads Denmark to WC

Despite going a goal down at Dublin against the Republic of Ireland, Denmark booked their passage to the World Cup with a thumping 5-1 victory.

Christian Eriksen was the hero for the Danes as he scored a hat-trick – giving them the lead in the first half (with the score tied 1-1) and adding two more in the second half for good measure.

The first-leg at Copenhagen had finished goalless.

Tennis

Federer through to semis at ATP World Tour Finals

A day after Rafael Nadal pulled out of the ATP World Tour Finals with an injury, Roger Federer lifted the spirits of the crowd by booking his passage to the last four of the tournament.

Playing against Alexander Zverev, hailed by many as one of the stars of the future, the 19-time Grand Slam champion lost the second set, but was ruthless in the third to win the match 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-1.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 12:12:54 AM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

