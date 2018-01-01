Harden injured in Rockets’ win; Man City’s winning streak ends

Basketball
Rockets notch up double overtime victory against the Lakers
The Houston Rockets ended a five-game losing streak in the NBA with a 148-142 double overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Victory, however, came at a cost as James Harden, who scored 40 points, left in the final minute of regulation time with a hamstring injury. Harden, however, is hopeful that the injury isn’t too serious after receiving some initial treatment.
Football
Wenger overtakes Ferguson, but Arsenal claim only a point
On a night when Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger overtook Sir Alex Ferguson by taking charge of his team for the 811th time in the Premier League, his side had to be content with a point as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion.
Earlier on Sunday, Manchester City’s 18-match winning streak came to an end with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace.
