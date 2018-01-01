sports reel Children

Harden injured in Rockets’ win; Man City’s winning streak ends

Harden scored 40 points in the game, but had to leave in the last minute of normal time with an injury.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

Basketball

Rockets notch up double overtime victory against the Lakers

The Houston Rockets ended a five-game losing streak in the NBA with a 148-142 double overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Victory, however, came at a cost as James Harden, who scored 40 points, left in the final minute of regulation time with a hamstring injury. Harden, however, is hopeful that the injury isn’t too serious after receiving some initial treatment.

Football

Wenger overtakes Ferguson, but Arsenal claim only a point

On a night when Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger overtook Sir Alex Ferguson by taking charge of his team for the 811th time in the Premier League, his side had to be content with a point as they were held to a 1-1 draw by West Bromwich Albion.

Earlier on Sunday, Manchester City’s 18-match winning streak came to an end with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

