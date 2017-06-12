Sports reel Children

Hamilton wins Canadian GP; Windies beat Afghanistan in second ODI

Lewis Hamilton earned his sixth victory – and third in a row – on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Sunday, taking a clear path from the pole to the chequered flag to win by almost 20 seconds.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events that have been covered.

ATHLETICS

Bolt bids adieu to Jamaica

Running his last race in his home soil, sprint legend Usain Bolt clocked 10.03 seconds to win the 2nd Racers Grand Prix in Kingston on Saturday.

Bolt has announced that the World Championships at London in August will be his last race, bringing down the curtains on a glorious career.

CRICKET

West Indies level ODI series against Afghanistan

After losing the first ODI against Afghanistan on Friday, West Indies were again in a spot of bother on Sunday, despite chasing a paltry target of 136.

Shai Hope, however, played patiently to ensure that the hosts won by four wickets and levelled the series.

FORMULA 1

Hamilton makes it three in a row

By winning his third straight Canadian Grand Prix, and sixth in all, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton reduced the 25-point gap between himself and Sebastian Vettel at the start of the race to 12 points.

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished second – the first one-two that Mercedes have registered this season.

