Hamilton wins Canadian GP; Windies beat Afghanistan in second ODI

ATHLETICS

Bolt bids adieu to Jamaica

Running his last race in his home soil, sprint legend Usain Bolt clocked 10.03 seconds to win the 2nd Racers Grand Prix in Kingston on Saturday.

Bolt has announced that the World Championships at London in August will be his last race, bringing down the curtains on a glorious career.

CRICKET

West Indies level ODI series against Afghanistan

After losing the first ODI against Afghanistan on Friday, West Indies were again in a spot of bother on Sunday, despite chasing a paltry target of 136.

Shai Hope, however, played patiently to ensure that the hosts won by four wickets and levelled the series.

FORMULA 1

Hamilton makes it three in a row

By winning his third straight Canadian Grand Prix, and sixth in all, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton reduced the 25-point gap between himself and Sebastian Vettel at the start of the race to 12 points.

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished second – the first one-two that Mercedes have registered this season.