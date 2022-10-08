Halloween misadventures

Everyone had an opinion on what Anokhi’s Halloween costume ought to be. What was she to do?

It was a chilly October evening. But the Mehra household was heating up. There was just a week to go for the Halloween-costume competition at Anokhi’s school. She had a great costume idea, but dare she reveal it? It is difficult to be heard when you are the quietest girl in the loudest family, in the whole wide world.

On Monday, Mother trilled, “It’s time you chose your costume.”

Anokhi lit up.

“How about Pirate girl’?” said her mother. “I’ll design a dazzling outfit. Picture a purply, velvety, ruffled shirt, with an eyepatch to match.” Mother was an award-winning fashion designer. Her outfits were known to be ‘bold’, ‘glamourous’, ‘loud’.

“Or…” Anokhi took a deep breath. “Or I could go as a student?” she said in a rush. “Fun and easy.”

“You can’t be serious,” said her mother.

Week-long affair

On Tuesday, father said, “Let’s buy you a brand-new outfit.” He grabbed his wallet. “When I was your age, I won first prize when I dressed up as a red car,” he boomed. “Look at me today — Delhi’s biggest car dealer.” He thumped his chest. “My papa always said, ‘whatever I’ve achieved, you will do twice as well’. And I’m telling you the same.”

What was twice as better than first place? wondered Anokhi, increasingly worried.

“But… I’m going as a student dressed in my school uniform,” said Anokhi.

“What? Ridiculous!” said her father.

Wednesday arrived, and Daadi said, “Don’t force these far-flung ideas on my Anokhi. I am sure she wants to go as Jhansi Ki Rani Laxmibai, or Gandhiji. In a costume with a moral.”

“B-b-but my student costume has no moral,” said Anokhi.

“Why? Foolish!” said her Daadi.

Thursday came, and Bhaiyya was interested. “Which student?” he asked. “Harry Potter? Matilda?”

“I don’t want to be a famous student,” whispered Anokhi. “Just another student from our school.”

“Bizarre,” said her brother.

On Friday, at school, Anokhi’s teacher said, “A student? Err…You can wear what you like. That’s the school rule. Perhaps, you would prefer to be a peach? Or a pumpkin?”

I don’t like pumpkins, thought Anokhi, covering her face with her hands.

“In my time, no one was given a choice,” snapped the assistant teacher. “Choose quick. I have to add your costume to this list.”

I have chosen, thought Anokhi and, in a shaky hand, she wrote ‘STUDENT’.

“How peculiar,” her teachers sighed.

“How weird,” her classmates giggled.

Weekend woes

Anokhi worried all weekend. Had she made the right choice? “Bad choice,” moaned Father. “Sometimes, kids must choose. Sometimes it’s better to listen to those who know better. This is the second situation.”

“I know you will make the right choice,” gushed Mother. “Not the student one.”

The Mehra household boomed with her family’s arguments all weekend. Anokhi went silent. Come Monday, who would she choose to be?

Monday arrived, and it was Halloween. The students of Delhi Model Students’ High School were giddy with excitement. There were pirates and skeletons, Matildas and Gandhijis, pumpkins, and plums.

The Chief Guest arrived during assembly. His bushy eyebrows jiggled, as he marched down the aisles, judging each costume. Anokhi did her best to make herself invisible, despite her final costume.

By noon, all the spooky snacks had been eaten (paneer-eyeballs and samosa-ghosts, with pumpkin-ginger lassi). All the spooky games had been played (hide-and-seek in the Bhoot Bangla, and the Wiggly Worm relay race). Everyone was called back to the Grand Assembly Hall.

The Chief Guest was ready to announce the winner. “And the prize for best costume goes to… Anokhi Mehra. What an idea. What a rare character, these days. One look and I guessed who she’d come as: a quiet, obedient student, who listens to everyone else!”