Granny’s flowery surprise

“I will buy a heap of flowers today,” said granny smiling happily.

“Is there a special pooja today? Or is there a party?” asked Murli curiously as he gulped down the milk.

Granny smiled, “You tell me what the occasion is,” teased granny.

Rama grabbed granny’s hand, “Come on granny, don’t create so much suspense. Our school bus will arrive now.”

Murli said, “Obviously, we will be thinking about this the whole day and then you will scold me for scoring low marks in math.”

Rama laughed, “Now, bhaiya has found another excuse for his poor marks.”

Mom walked into the room and said, “There’s your school bus. Run.”

Granny finished her breakfast and went into her room. Dad walked into granny’s room. “Oh wow! So many flowers, mom!” he exclaimed.

He looked around the room. A whole variety of flowers decorated every corner of the room. Granny continued with the floral decorations.

“Any special occasion?”

“Can you guess?”

Dad said, “I am getting late for work.”

Mom came up behind him and whispered, “Have we forgotten a special day?”

“Why don’t you ask her?” said Dad.

The four of them puzzled over this the whole day.

Dolled up

When Rama and Murli returned from school, they found granny in the garden. She was instructing the gardener as to where to plant the saplings of rose, marigold, and dahlia.

The entire house was decorated with colourful flowers. There were flowers on the table, in the crystal bowl on the dining table, strings of marigold on the windows — there was an absolute riot of colours and fragrances.

“Granny, you have worked magic on the entire house. It looks like fairy land,” said Rama as she hugged granny.

“And you are my darling fairy,” said granny. She gave her a white gajra (garland), “and there’s one for your mom too.”

After lunch, the kids helped their granny in the garden. Later, they helped her make more garlands.

On the way back from work, dad picked up a bouquet and a box of sweets.

He thought this was the best way to be prepared for whatever lay ahead. He still could not remember what the occasion was.

When he got home, the decorations made him feel more guilty. At the dinner table, everyone was quiet, except granny who was excited and happy.

Plans revealed

Finally Dad said, “Mom, we are really sorry. We cannot remember what day this is.”

Mom said, “Now please tell us.”

“I have given so many hints yet nobody wished me Fools’ Day,” said granny annoyed.

“Fools’ Day?” asked Rama in surprise.

“Yes. Yesterday, Bunty told me that today was Fools’ Day,” said granny. Everyone burst out laughing as they realised what granny meant.

Murli said, “Granny you made fools out of all us on April Fools’ Day.”

Dad told granny about April Fool’s Day and what people do on that day. “So, you see it has nothing to do with phool, the Hindi word for flowers, as you thought,” he said, wiping the tears from his eyes.

Now, it was granny’s turn to laugh. “From now on I will celebrate April 1 as Flowers Day.”

Rama hugged granny, “We also enjoyed this Fools’ Day.”