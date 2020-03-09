Grandma goes to school

09 March 2020 15:40 IST

While all possibility of learning seem lost, a glimmer of hope arrives in the form of an awe-inspiring aunt.

The story so far: Grandma is married off and finds her new home in the village different. She misses her home, family and most of all, school.

Then came a fresh excitement. After a few days grandpa’s, uncle came to visit them with his wife. He was in Bihar Civil Service and lived in Ranchi. Although he was younger than grandpa’s father, it was he who looked after the entire family, took all major decisions and carried out all the plans. Everyone loved him and looked forward to his visits.

“Choto-ma is very modern and wears blouses,” whispered grandma’s sister-in-law. “She can also read books and speak in English.” Grandma had already discovered that unlike the city, most women in the village did not wear blouses, especially at home.

Advertising

Advertising

Grandma was really impressed by kakamoni (that’s what they called grandpa’s uncle) and choto-ma.

“So, you are Sarojini?” said choto-ma with a smile as she lifted the pallu of grandma’s sari. “I hear you have been to school and can read?”

“Yes,” whispered grandma. “But there are no books here.”

Choto-ma laughed. “We’ll see what we can do,” she said. “Would you really like to study?”

“Yes, oh yes!” cried grandma eagerly.

Everyone seemed awestruck by choto-ma who was competent and confident about everything.

New chances

“Did you go to school?” grandma asked her.

“Oh no. There are no schools for girls where my father worked. But I had a governess.”

“What’s a governess?” asked grandma curiously.

“A lady who came to teach me at home,” replied choto-ma. “She was English. My father engaged her because he wanted me to learn English and other things. She taught me for nearly three years.”

“What else did she teach you?” asked Anu, grandma’s sister-in-law.

“Sewing. Playing the organ. Singing and dressing properly,” said choto-ma.

“If only I could read more books!” sighed grandma.

“Perhaps you will,” said choto-ma, her eyes twinkling. “One never knows what the future may bring!”

To be continued...