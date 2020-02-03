Grandma goes to school - New start

When my grandma Sarojini was young, people believed that girls did not need an education. All they needed to know was cooking and housework. Of course, the girls had other ideas. They wanted to go to school like their brothers, read books and keep up with them. But, there were just a few schools for girls in India.

Grandma lived in Krishnanagar, a flourishing town. Some missionaries from England had settled there and they knew that education was important. They set up a school for girls to teach skills. But the people were wary. They suspected it was a trap to convert the girls to Christianity. So no one sent the girls to school and it remained empty.

A voice of reason

Grandma had lost her father when she was a baby. Her father was studying in college when he died. Her mother remembered how much he loved his studies. She wanted Sarojini to go to school too. Sarojini’s grandpa was a flourishing lawyer and he agreed with her. He called his friends over and discussed the matter with them.

“What’s the harm if girls go to school? It will be good if they know to read and write,” he argued. “And, it’s a lady who will teach them.”

“What if she tries to convert her forcibly?” asked a friend.

“We’ll take the girls out if she does,” said grandma’s grandpa firmly.

“What if they ‘lose caste’? We won’t be able to find grooms for them!”

“Rubbish!” said grandma’s grandpa. “They can take a bath before getting into the house when they come from school. That should be enough.”

So word went round and a dozen little girls including grandma went to school. There was a bit of argument when people realised that the girls were not from the same social background. But grandma’s grandpa dismissed the objection saying it was true of all schools and colleges.

“But Phuli is going too and her dad sells oil!” objected grandma’s aunt.

“So what? I’ve seen the girls playing hide-and-seek with her,” said grandpa. “If you don’t mind the girls playing with her you shouldn’t mind her studying with them.”

“Whatever happens, the girls must have a bath before coming home. The maids can wait with their clothes by the riverside,” said grandma’s grandma firmly.

The girls jumped for joy. The Khore river near their school had been out of bounds for them, till now.

And so grandma started going to school!