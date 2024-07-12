Granada’s red jewel

Located in the city of Granada, in the Spanish province of Andalusia, is a magnificent palace and fortress. Alhambra (‘the red one’ in Arabic) gets its name from the colour of its walls, which were made of rammed earth. The iron oxide in the local clay gave the building its reddish hue.

This iconic example of Islamic architecture was begun in 1238 by Muhammad I Ibn al-Ahmar, the first Nasrid emir and founder of the Emirate of Granada. But its distinctive look came during the 14th century under the rule of Yusuf I and Muhammad V. Sabika hill, on which the fortress is located, had been the site of earlier buildings going back to the Roman times.

Strategically built

During the time of the Nasrid rulers, Alhambra was a city by itself strategically located above Granada. Apart from the mosque, it also contained public baths, houses, workshops for artisans, and palaces. It was known for a water supply system that was ahead of its time. In a feat of hydraulic engineering, water was brought up to the city from a river below. Water is a major feature across Alhambra. Buildings have channels that use flowing water to bring down temperatures, courtyards are decorated with fountains and pools, and brought to life the orchards and gardens of Generalife, the summer palace of the sultans.

Of the palaces, the most famous are the Mexuar, the Comares, the Palace of the Lions and the Partal Palace. The Alcazaba fortress lies in the westernmost corner.

After the fall of the Nasrid dynasty, Andalusia reverted to the Spanish rule. King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain made Alhambara the centre of their royal court. In fact, it was from this court that Christopher Columbus received the support of the Spanish crown for his expedition to find the Indies. Soon after, the site fell into disuse and was discovered after the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte. Rediscovered by travellers in the 19th century, it became the object of much study and restoration and was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984.

Fun Facts

The Alhambra has been the source of inspiration for authors ranging from Washington Irving to Salman Rushdie.

The tiles that adorn Alhambra contain nearly all of the 17 mathematically possible wallpaper groups.

The 1921 film El Dorado was the first to be filmed in the palaces of Alhambra. The Court of Lions was featured in the 2016 film Assassin’s Creed.

Alhambra is also the name given to a main belt asteroid discovered in 1986.

