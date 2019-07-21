Gone in 293 seconds!

When we looked at the successful Mariner 4 mission last week, we learnt about how NASA had backups in the early days of space exploration to make room for both nascent technologies and human errors. Mariner 4 succeeded where Mariner 3 had failed and it was a technique that had previously worked for NASA – it had been Mariner 2 that completed its objectives, following the failure of Mariner 1.

The Mariner 1 mission was the first attempt by the U.S. to send a spacecraft to Venus. The spacecraft was designed to perform a flyby of our neighbouring planet in the solar system and collect various scientific data in the process. To this end, Mariner 1, which was 1.04 m across and 0.36 m thick, contained six magnesium chassis housing electronics for science experiments, communications, controls and data transmission, among others.

The Mariner 1 was launched aboard an Atlas-Agena rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida on July 22, 1962. The booster stage performed satisfactorily before things started to go haywire.

An unscheduled manoeuvre

The range safety officer detected an unscheduled yaw-lift manoeuvre (a movement that changes direction) and steering was made impossible owing to the faulty application of guidance commands. The spacecraft was headed for a crash, possibly in the North Atlantic shipping lanes or in an uninhabited area.

As it veered off course, the range safety officer was left with no option but to issue the destruct command. Just 293 seconds after launch and six seconds before separation – after which the launch vehicle could not have been destroyed – the command that prematurely ended Mariner 1’s mission was sent.

Given that this incident took place at the height of the space race, there was speculation that the pressurised atmosphere under which people were working might well have contributed to a hastily built faulty spacecraft. A review board was set up immediately to analyse the circumstances leading up to the failure and pinpoint the reasons.

Two main factors

Even though there have been conflicting reports, both official and unofficial, a combination of two factors is most cited. Improper operation of the Atlas airborne beacon equipment along with a missing hyphen in coded computer instructions in the data-editing programme contributed to the chaos.

The improper operation meant that the rate signal from the vehicle wasn’t available for prolonged periods. When coupled with the missing hyphen, the computer started incorrectly accepting other data. This led to a series of unnecessary course corrections that eventually threw the spacecraft off course, spelling its doom.

Mariner 1’s failure meant that the identical backup option, Mariner 2, came into the picture. Launched five weeks later, Mariner 2 successfully flew past Venus and measured its solar wind less than five months later. The firsts that Mariner 1 set out to achieve now belong to Mariner 2.