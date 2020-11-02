Going the extra mile

Illustration: Sahil Upalekar

02 November 2020 09:26 IST

How is learning and taking exams any fun? Beats me, but my dad seems to have a clue...

Guess who has exams? Nope, not me. Not the PB. Not Woody.

My dad!

Yep, my dad. Now, don’t think my dad is really young, okay? He is super old. Like ancient. But last year, for reasons I cannot figure out, he decided to go back to college. Well, not college-college, but he signed up for what’s called a distance-learning programme. Kind of like online school for people born in the Triassic period.

You know, I always knew grownups were weird and all. Proof: when their friends come over, they don’t do anything; they just sit around and talk. How is that fun? They watch really boring movies where people don’t do anything but… talk. When they go downstairs in the evenings, they just walk round and round the building and… you guessed it. Talk.

But seriously, why would anyone want to go back to school or college or whatever, when they’ve already done it all once?

Eager beaver

It isn’t bad enough that my dad went back to college, but he actually seems to be… enjoying it! Guys, my dad is a front bencher. How is that possible? As a life-long member of the last bench association, I am very upset by this discovery. My dad is the first to log into all the online sessions. He does his homework before it’s even been set! He’s always studying and making notes and working out sums. And he’s having fun doing all of this.

He’s trying to set up a study circle where we all sit and do our homework together. I said I’d be happy to join if he did my homework for me, but apparently that’s not what he meant. Ugh. I had no choice but to do a study circle with my dad and, while I finished my homework in 10 minutes, he took the entire 45 minutes. Not because he didn’t know the answers, but because he was doing extra research to make his answers even better.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, he’s been studying for his exams since April. Who does that? Everyone knows the only way to remember anything in the exam hall is to study right before you go in, otherwise all the information is just going to disappear. But dad’s been at it every day for the last six months.

He’s has been trying to get me and the PB to pick up some of these good studying habits from him, but it is NOT going to work. If anything, I think we need to be a good influence on him and teach him to lighten up a bit and chill. They’re only exams, not the IPL final or anything, right?

Anyway, I’m still trying to figure out where dad’s over-enthusiastic studying genes have gone in the family. Do you think W the dog inherited them?