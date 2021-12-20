Glitter and glow

Do you know how these iconic ornaments came to adorn the Christmas tree? Read on...

Crowning glory: Tree toppers

Let’s begin at the very top. The most common tree toppers are stars and angels. The star is said to be a reference to the one that guided the wise men to the birthplace of Jesus Christ. Angels are an integral part of the very first Christmas, and placing them at the very top of the tree could be a reference to that. It is also believed that angels ward off evil spirits.

Striped surprises: Candy canes

Come Christmas season, and candy canes are everywhere. There are many theories about how this ornament (and treat) came about, but nobody really knows which ones are true. For instance, it is said that the cane is “J” shaped, for Jesus. It is also said that the candy sticks were bent to look like a shepherd’s staff. Along the way, they became a popular tree ornament and a symbol of Christmas.

Stuffed with goodness: Stockings

For many, hanging up stockings is a favourite Christmas tradition. It certainly is a wonderful feeling to wake up knowing that it is filled with exciting goodies. Legend traces this custom to Saint Nicholas helping a poor family by dropping gold down their chimney. The three daughters woke up to find that the stockings they had hung to dry by the fireplace were filled with gold. A festive tradition was thus born.

Sparkle and shine: Tinsel

This shiny decoration originated in the 1600s in Germany, when people used strands of real silver to decorate their trees and reflect the candlelight. Silver, however, was expensive and lost its sparkly appearance quickly. Soon, people began experimenting with copper, tin, aluminium, and lead, before ultimately adopting the light shiny material that we use today.

Figures of strength: Nutcracker dolls

Did you know that these soldier-like dolls originally had nothing to do with Christmas? The nutcracker is actually an instrument used to crack nuts open. The nutcracker doll originated in Germany where they were believed to bring good luck and protect homes. They gradually became popular outside Europe after World War II when soldiers returned home with souvenirs. The association with the Christmas season took off after the popular ballet The Nutcracker was performed on Christmas Eve.