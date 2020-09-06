Getting in touch with Nana

Beginning a new serial story. Maya has an unusual request for her mother. Well, it’s more bizarre, than unusual; or so her mother thinks.

“Do you think ghosts do Facebook?” Maya asked Rocky, her childhood friend and neighbour, as she swung in the park in front of their homes in Space Housing Complex.

Rocky’s face paled. Why did Maya always ask difficult questions?

“Ghosts can do anything they want,” replied Rocky, more scared about giving Maya a wrong answer than writing one in his test. “But Maya, whose ghost do you want to communicate with?”

Maya brought the swing to a screeching halt right in front of Rocky’s face.“Nana’s!”

“You mean your Nana!” asked Rocky. “Who died last month? He’s become a ghost?”

“Mummy keeps saying Nana is watching over me. Now think,” Maya poked Rocky’s forehead with her finger, “Only if Nana’s a ghost, can he watch me, isn’t it?”

“But why would Nana do Facebook when he can appear anywhere he wants?”

Maya slapped her forehead. “Now, if a ghost suddenly appeared out of nowhere, that would scare people. But a ghost with a Facebook page would be cool!”

Age no bar

“Do you think I can send Nana a friend request?”

“I think so,” Rocky whispered. “But you’re too young to do Facebook?”

“Don’t worry about that!” Maya leapt off the swing and ran home, screaming.

“What’s all the noise, Maya?” Mrs. Sharma, Maya’s mother, asked from inside the kitchen.

“Can I open a Facebook account?” Normally, Maya’s puppy eyes worked with her busy mother. But this wasn’t about another hour at City Centre’s Time Zone.

“This is the 100th time you’ve asked me, Maya, in the past month. It’s still no! Ten-year-olds cannot do Facebook!” her mother cut open the packet of paneer with an angry jerk. “And why Facebook?

“Rocky says we could send Nana a friend request all the way to heaven,” replied Maya, her eyes sparkling.

“That Rocky!” her mother threw her hands up. Pieces of paneer landed on the kitchen counter and fell on Fuzz, their pet cat. Fuzz, who was scrounging for food, shot out of the kitchen window.

“First aliens. Now ghosts. Rocky and his wacky ideas! I must talk to his mother about this.”

Maya’s mother and Mrs. Ghosh, Rocky’s mother, were good friends.

“It’s okay, mummy. It’s a no. Please don’t tell aunty Ghosh anything.”

Maya knew if Rocky’s mother came to know about this, she would stop Rocky’s computer access and that would be the end of Maya’s plan.

To be continued...