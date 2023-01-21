January 21, 2023 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

While Hanuman and Sugriva are learning simple science and warfare techniques, Meghnath is delving into the most advanced techniques from Sukracharya.

Meghnath: Guru, is there a way to divert the direction of weapons mid-flight and stun the opponents?

Sukracharya: What made you think of this?

Meghnath: I was observing the movement of the box mite. This insect jumps in a weird curvy way and increases its range. It also uses the same techniques to escape or target its prey.

Sukracharya: You mean like this?

Sukracharya kicks a ball, which travels in a curvy path instead of going straight.

Meghnath: Yes. This is what I meant. What magic is this?

Sukracharya: This is not magic, Meghnath. It is pure science. Many football, basketball and tennis players use this technique.

Meghnath: Can you show me how?

Sukracharya: It will be easier to explain it with this experiment. Just remember: “High speed, low pressure; low speed, high pressure.”

Sukracharya brings two paper cups, tape and a rubber band.

Sukracharya: Do you think we can make this paper cup fly?

Meghnath: Perhaps, we can throw it up and, with a parachute, it can gently float down.

Sukracharya: What about without a parachute?

Meghnath: I guess you are going to show me how with this experiment.

Sukracharya: Yes. Watch.

Sukracharya demonstrates how to put the paper cups together to make it “fly”.(Refer to the experiment below)

Meghnath: Wow! The cylinder flies upwards! How did this happen?

Sukracharya: It’s called Bernoulli’s Principle. It states that faster-moving air has low air pressure and slower-moving air has high air pressure. All aircraft use this principle to fly. Aeroplanes use this principle to achieve lift or take off from the ground.

Meghnath: Is this the principle the footballers use too?

Sukracharya: Yes. I will tell you more later. With a few more experiments, you will also be able to build the kind of weapon you asked about: one that can change direction.

Meghnath: That sounds exciting!

Sukracharya smiles, as he knows that Meghnath will use this principle in future warfare extensively.

Glider Cups

Materials required:

Paper cups - 2

Tape

Rubberbands - 5-6

Step 1: Tape the two cups together at the base so that the mouths face outside.

Step 2: Place two rubber bands overlapping each other. Loop the one at the bottom back through itself and pull to secure.

Step 3: Using the technique in Step 2, make a chain of rubber bands.

Step 4: Hold the cups in one hand. Use your thumb and hold one end of the rubber band chain against the join in the cups. With your other hand, wind the rubber bands once firmly around the cups. Stretch them a little while winding.

Step 5: Hold the cups horizontally in front of you with one hand, with the end of the rubber band hooked over the thumb in the other. Ensure that the rubber band chain comes out from underneath the cups. Pull the cups back gently, while you angle your other hand up.

Step 6: To launch, let go of the cups. The rubber band chain will unwind, spinning the cups. This will result in the cups gently gliding to the ground.

The author is the founder and CEO of Vaayusastra Aerospace, an IIT-Madras incubated ed-tech startup that offers Air Science workshops for children between five and 14 years.

ADVERTISEMENT