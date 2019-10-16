Get set, go!

Bookworm Children

We may have spent a lot of time wondering about the mysteries of other planets, but how about the wonders of our own planet?

Do you know that no two land masses on Earth are alike? That there is a desert which remains frozen through the year? From snow-capped mountains to forested valleys, our Earth is the most geographically varied planet ever to be discovered!

Go on a whirlwind adventure with this book and discover the deepest oceans, the most dangerous rivers, come face-to-face with wildlife in dense forests, and experience the awesome spectacle of volcanoes.

By the end of the book, you will not only feel an immense love for this beautiful planet but also know it as if it was your own backyard!

Find out what this beautiful Earth has to offer us.

