Get drastic with plastic

You can make a difference. Our beautiful blue planet has been going strong for over four billion years. But now, it desperately needs our help. Plastic has been wrecking our planet — our oceans, wildlife and it refuses to go away. This one-stop guide will help you take action, cut down on plastic and help you protect the planet too. Helpful tricks, easy swaps and solutions and inspiring changemakers will steer you on your way to get involved.

Plastic Sucks!

Publisher: Macmillan

Price: £9.99