Furry foes

Awake and Alert were Dobermans that belonged to Prince Daniel Day. Their full names were Algore Aberin Awake and Aldus Aspen Alert. They were powerful creatures who guarded the Day Palace fiercely, not letting any intruder enter or steal a leaf or flower from its grounds.

The strong dogs constantly exercised to keep their muscles in good shape. They also played games to keep themselves mentally agile. They were currently absorbed in an intriguing game of cress, a game similar to chess, outside the golden-yellow palace.

Beside the yellow palace was the dark Night Palace of Princess Noelle Night, guarded by her two pet cats, Yonna Yawn and Ninky Nap. The two lazy felines were constantly snoozing; no wonder, all kinds of intruders entered the dark palace, stealing precious objects from its rooms.

A small bird flew over the grounds of the yellow palace. Awake watched it from the corner of his eyes, while Alert jerked his head and growled fiercely. The frightened bird halted in mid-air, turned around, and flew back to wherever it had come from.

“Cressmate,” barked Alert, wagging his tail happily.

“Oh shucks,” growled Awake. “The bird distracted me, so I couldn’t block your move. Let’s play checkers. I always whip you in checkers.”

Though both dogs had razor-sharp brains and fabulous memories, Alert won the game of checkers too. He won three more games in quick succession. Luck was indeed favouring him that day!

“Today isn’t my day,” Awake moaned.

A plan brews

Not too far away, the cats were in a bad mood. They had just got a scolding from their mistress for not guarding the Night Palace well. They were itching to cause mischief.

“Let’s get Awake and Alert in trouble,” Yawn said.

“Super idea,” Nap winked.

The cats crossed over the low boundary wall. The moment they entered the grounds of the yellow palace, the two dogs (who were now playing Scrabble) raised their heads. Their ears perked up, their nostrils quivered in rage and their tails twitched angrily. Warning growls emanated from them.

Deserting their game, the dogs bounded towards the visitors, barking furiously.

“Go away,” snarled Alert.

“Trespassers will be bitten,” Awake growled.

The cats nonchalantly crossed the garden, unafraid of the snarling dogs. The dogs advanced menacingly, issuing threats.

Suddenly, the two cats stopped in their tracks and stared at the dogs. Their gaze had a strange vibe to it, as though laser beams had shot out of their eyes. The dogs stopped walking instantly, as if someone had immobilised them, and were rendered silent too, as though someone had muted them.

The cats now sunned themselves in the garden, stretching their bodies over the supple grass that lay like a thick carpet. As the cats staked their claim over the lawn, a few animals and birds — emboldened by the dogs’ helpless state — also entered and stole all the fruit from the trees. The dogs watched helplessly, unable to move or bark. They knew that they would get into trouble later with their master.

After a few hours, the cats purred contently, stood up and sidled away, swishing their tails as though they just couldn’t be bothered. The moment the cats stepped over to their own grounds, the dogs started moving, as the spell was broken.

“We need to do something about Yawn and Nap,” Alert growled.

“I agree,” Awake nodded. “Let’s teach them a lesson tonight.”

Payback time

That night, the dogs strode into the grounds of the black palace where the lazy cats were snoozing peacefully. The dogs stared at the cats, who were jolted out of their deep sleep. Under the dogs’ intense gaze, the cats started walking all over the grounds, as though they were bursting with energy.

“Oh no,” Nap cried. “The dogs have cast a spell over us; we won’t be able to sleep tonight.”

“Looks like we have to guard the dark palace, after all,” Yawn scowled.

It was tit for tat. The dogs had managed to teach the lazy cats a lesson by making them work hard for a change. In the fight between the cats and the dogs, no intruder entered the dark palace that night.