Fun with Naani

Twelve-year-old Anurag‘s life script has been written: no music, no movies, no masti — only maths (And its equally horrendous cousins). Into this tedious existence enters Anurag’s Naani like a well-meaning tsunami. She is a fighting fit 62 going on 26 vision, with the heart of a six-year-old, the mind of a Machiavellian and the chutzpah of a teenager. Naani , Anurag and his friends Smriti and Sameer team up with a group of differently-abled kids and senior citizens to prove that impossible is really nothing!

About the author

Ramendra Kumar (Ramen) is an Indian writer for children with 30 books in English to his credit. His books have been translated into foreign as well as Indian languages. He also dabbles in satire, poetry, travelogues, adult fiction and non-fiction. Ramen has won several national awards in competitions organised for writers of children's books. He has also presented a paper at the 31st International Board on Books for Young People (IBBY) World Congress-2008 held in Copenhagen, Denmark.