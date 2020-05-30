Fun activities for five-year olds and younger

As mothers of two-and-a-half and three year olds, Anuja Gupta, Danvneva Phira and Nithya David felt that there were not enough children’s activities in the city. So the trio started Hullabaloo (founded by Anuja and co-founded by Danvneva and Nithya) two months ago to collaborate with experts to curate fun-filled, learning activities for children. During the lockdown, the need to engage children has become even more important so Hullabaloo will start live sessions for children till age 5 from June 1 onwards.

Speaking about what these will entail, Nithya says: “There will be storytelling, puppetry, sing-along with vessels and the ukulele, Yoga for children with animal poses and origami making. On June 1, (4 pm to 4.30 pm), there will be a storytelling session by Ayushi Shukla of Story Ki Potli. On June 2 (4 pm to 4.30 pm) there will be a Hindi classical sing-along by Shyama Pannikar of Sur Taal Aur Masti. On June 3 (4 pm to 4.30 pm) a story and puppetry session will be held by Cookiehill, founded by the husband-wife duo Alankrita and Rahul. On June 4 (4 pm to 4.30 pm) there will be an origami session with architect Bobbie Vijayakkar. On June 5 (4 to 4.30 pm) there will be sing-along with Sneha Sundaram from Kutuki. On June 6 (11 am to 11.30 am) there will be Yoga and Story by Sabrina of Lil Yogis. On June 6 (4 pm to 4.30 pm), there will be Let’s Paint a Zoo by Nidhi Wahi of Crimson Canvas. On June 7, a yoga session presented by Yoga Plus, by Poleen Kaur Sahni will be held from 11 am to 11.30 am. On June 7, 4 pm to 4.30 pm, a session on gardening the sustainable way will be held by Shrutika Gupta and Nikita Iyer of Sustain Nibbles. “We will feature different groups of collaborators next week,” Nithya informs.

She adds: “We decided to include a variety of activities and not just stick to what you think children will absorb or understand. Children can learn origami, for example. They have wide-ranging interests. And this is the age to learn the basics of an art form,” says Nithya.

The prices of the sessions starts from ₹ 350 for one session and ₹2200 for all nine sessions. “Each live session is meant to be highly interactive and we are capping it for eight kids only,” says Nithya.

The sessions will be held on Zoom. Register at: https://forms.gle/B7GyE1EZ1wsUragY7. For details visit: www.hullabalooblr.com , https://www.facebook.com/pg/hullabaloo.blr1 and @hullabaloo_blr on instagram.