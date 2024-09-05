From points to lessons: How gamification revolutionised education

Technology has been integrated into various fields - food science, health care, education, etc. In the field of education, it has revolutionised the traditional way of teaching and created a massive scope to improve the learning scope. The introduction of gamification in education is one of the most significant revolutions. Educators and teachers have uncovered several ways via gamification to boost creativity, motivate students and encourage learning.

Defining gamification

Gamification in education refers to applying video game elements in the curriculum to enhance learning. Introducing gaming elements such as points, badges, levels and leaderboards has transformed the traditional way of teaching and made the education journey fun and rewarding for students. Gamification promotes collaboration and competition in education, making it engaging and immersive for learners. Through gamified education, any curriculum - high scholar kindergarten - can be tailor-made to engage students, make subjects such as science, maths, etc interesting and make learning fun.

History of gamification

Did you know that the word ‘school’ is derived from Ancient Greek ‘schole’ meaning ‘leisure’ or ‘free time’? The connection between games and education goes back in time when playing helped humans build skills and learn new things.

Throughout history, games have had a profound impact on education. They have progressed from basic tools to complex digital platforms that have shaped contemporary learning. Games like Go and Senet were utilised not only as recreational activities but also as instructional tools for social skills and strategic thinking in ancient societies. Over the ages, games have been used to teach lessons. In medieval Europe, chess emerged as a tool for teaching tactical and strategic thinking.

The Oregon Trail and Number Munchers are two examples of instructional video games that came out in the 1970s and 1980s that combined learning with fun to get kids interested in math and history. A greater level of expertise in educational games and simulations was made possible by the internet and digital technology of the 1990s and 2000s. Television shows like Sesame Street and interactive websites were among them.

Game concepts are now easily integrated into a variety of learning things due to educational technology. Gamification is a technique used by platforms like Duolingo and Minecraft to make learning more engaging and interesting. This enables customised and adaptable learning experiences that meet the needs of a wide range of students.

Teachers can now gamify classes utilising avatars, quests, incentives, leaderboards, interactive fiction, virtual worlds, and more to engage students in the 21st Century due to the connection of modern learning management systems.

Benefits of gamification

Learning has become easy and fun ever since education integrated games into the curriculum. Let’s take a look at the advantages of gamification in learning!

1. Fun and exciting lessons: Schoolwork has become an adventurous game where collecting points and badges on finishing work is the goal.

2. Quick Feedback: Whether you played well or badly, games always provide feedback on how you can do better next time. While learning through games, if you miss a step or are unable to solve a problem, you are given instant feedback to improve.

3. Helps in critical thinking: Solving puzzles and decoding codes make one think hard which helps in developing sharper critical thinking.

4. Competitiveness while learning: It is always fun to study with your friends and with games there is always a spirit of competition which pushes one to do better.

5. Learning your way: Some games allow you to select how you wish to play. Gamification can work similarly, offering you options for how you learn best. You can go at your own pace and choose what interests you most!

6. Never giving up: Gamification, like games that require multiple attempts to win, motivates you to keep trying even when things are difficult. It teaches you to stick with it and continue until you succeed.

How gamification helps in career

According to research published in the International Journal of Educational Technology and Higher Education, gamification boosts motivation and learning results in both K-12 and higher education settings. Gamification also makes career discovery educational and relevant by utilising simulations, role play, and career demos. Gamification addresses queries such as “What does this career entail?”, “What would a typical workday look like?”, and so on.

Thus, gamification can be used to efficiently close the gap between education and the workforce, as well as to encourage and simplify the career research process and help students prepare for jobs. It can lead to a wide range of career opportunities across various industries. Here are some potential career options:

1. Gamification Designer

2. UX/UI Designer

3. Learning Experience Designer

4. Game Developer

5. Instructional Designer

6. Human-Computer Interaction (HCI) Specialist

Gamification will likely flourish as the educational landscape grows increasingly digital. Increased interest, enhanced critical thinking, and collaborative learning are among the advantages demonstrating its importance in reshaping and advancing education.