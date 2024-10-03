From forts to Phulkari

As Taran and his family got off the train at Patiala station, there was a nip in the air. “What is so famous here, Appa? Why have we stopped here?” asked Taran.

“Ho! As my father always said, every place has something to offer. One must have patience. Some places can be loud and flashy, other places are shy about showing you their splendour and beauty.”

“What sort of a cryptic response is that!” laughed Amma. “That too before morning coffee! Let’s freshen up a bit, then your gyaan.”

The family checked in and had a breakfast of lassis, paranthas and jalebis. “That was yum. Petition to make this our daily breakfast back home,” grinned Taran.

“Plus 1,” said Appa.

“Plus 2; but only as long as you are cooking!” shot back Amma.

They were making their way to the Qila Mubarak, the fort built by the founder Rajah Ala Singh around 300 years ago. “What a beautiful structure,” said Appa, busy clicking photographs. “Look at all this artwork: scenes from Hindu mythology.” They were walking about in the inner palace complex, Qila Androon, which housed 13 royal chambers.

“Trivia time! Patiala comes from two words: pati meaning husband and Ala, the founder of this kingdom.”

“Ala means grand,” added Amma.

“So, what does that denote: place of the grand husband or grand-looking place of the husband?” joked Taran.

Amma looked at Appa, who was still balanced on a ledge and clicking some photos. “I would think place of the ‘grand’ husband.”

Appa heard her and turned to smile and almost slipped off the ledge.

“Uff! You lovebirds! Be careful, Appa. We still have to explore the city,” grinned Taran.

Next, they headed to the market, where ladies were sitting in clusters working on some embroidery. Amma went up to them. They looked up smiling. “This is phulkari embroidery: floral work. We make other geometric designs but what stands out are the flowers.” They showed their handiwork to Amma, who promptly sat down to get a better look.

Taran jumped in too. “Can I try?”

The ladies laughed and gave him a piece of cloth with a design and silk thread on a needle. Taran imitated the stitch, as one lady guided him. The final product was not as neat as the work on display but he was proud of his handiwork.

Amma bought some salwar suits. The ladies managed to sell Amma some parandas and juttis too and tied a complimentary Patiala Shahi turban for Appa. He was mighty pleased.

As they headed back to the hotel, Taran remarked, “You are right, Appa. Some places are slow to show their beauty, and only when one makes the effort. Patiala has won my heart.”

“Was it Patiala or the jalebis that won your heart?”

Haha! A bit of both maybe! don’t forget the Patiala-sized jumbo lassis.”

