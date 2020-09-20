Rocky is miffed that Maya opened her Facebook account. Just like many of his friends had.

The story so far: When Mrs. Ghosh leaves Rocky and Maya alone in Rocky’s bedroom, Maya persuades Rocky to allow her to open a Facebook account on his computer.

“No one will ever know,” Maya said.

“Do you even know how to open an account?” asked Rocky, hoping she hadn’t paid attention in computer class.

“What use are lessons if they don’t help in real life?” grinned Maya, as she tapped at the keys. “Why would teachers even teach us how to open an email account, or the dangers of using the Internet, if students were not supposed to use Facebook or encounter dangers?”

“How did you get an email account? You’re under age?” Rocky asked.

“I created it when mummy allowed me to practice my lesson on her tablet.”

“You lied about your age, didn’t you? That’s illegal! You can be sent to jail.”

“I didn’t exactly bluff,” said Maya. “It was to learn to create an email. And everyone in class has done that. So?”

Maya shrugged. “When mummy and papa were busy, and Nana wanted to connect with far away relatives, I helped Nana.”

Maya searched for her family members from her new account. She found her mother, smiling. Their teachers were there too, all smiling.

“That’s Nana!” Maya jumped, as her late grandfather’s profile picture showed up. His account was still active.

“I’ve sent him a friend request.” Maya said, as ‘Friend request sent’ flashed on the screen. “There. In that corner. Nana’s reply will appear.”

Rocky was surprised at how many of his friends were on Facebook. He began to feel left out.

“Maybe Nana’s busy?” said Maya, as she wondered why he hadn’t responded immediately.

“Busy!” Rocky’s eyebrows arched. “Scaring people!”

“How should I know what ghosts do?” exploded Maya.

“You know everything.”

“When did I say that?” Maya retorted. “You’re the one who reads about all those extra-territorial creatures like aliens and ghosts.”

“Extraterrestrial creatures, Maya! And don’t you compare my aliens to ghosts.” Rocky hated it when anyone poked fun at his passion.

“Why? Aliens are very much like ghosts!” grunted Maya.

“How?”

“Both come from outside the world.” She giggled and poked his nose.

“That’s not logical,” Rocky mumbled, and they went back to the computer. But nothing seemed to happen. When Mrs. Sharma called, Maya went home, disappointed.

To be continued