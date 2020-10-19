Cook up a storm

19 October 2020 09:42 IST

Four recipes to try out for the festive days ahead.

With the festive season upon us, let’s get into the kitchen and get some pots banging. Here are four recipes for you to try out at home. It is advisable to have an adult present while you toil away in the kitchen.

Tasty sweet lassi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ambrosia

What you need

Fresh chilled curd 2 cups

Chilled water or milk or half of both 2 cups

Sugar 10 tbsp (or as required)

Ice cubes 6 to 8

Chopped or sliced dry fruits 1 tbsp

Cardamom powder 1 tsp

Get started

Whisk or blend the curd till smooth. Add sugar.

Now add the water-milk mix. (If you want a thick lassi, then add 1 to 1.5 cups of water)

Blend again till the mix is smooth and creamy and a frothy layer forms on the top.

Add the cardamom powder.

Add the ice cubes and garnish with dry fruits and serve.

Spicy poha

Spicy taters and rice flakes

What you will need

Roasted peanuts 2 tsps

Poha or aval (flattened rice) 1.5 cups

Turmeric powder ½ tsp

Potato, cubed 1 (large)

Mustard seeds 1 tsp

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Onion, finely chopped 1

Green chilli, finely chopped 1

Curry leaves 1 sprig

Grated coconut (optional) 3 tbsp

Coriander leaves 2 tbsps

Lemon juice 1 tsp

Oil and salt As required

Get started

Heat a pan and roast the peanuts till they are crunchy. Keep aside.

Use a strainer and rinse the poha a couple of times. Do not rinse it too much or it will get mushy. Make sure the poha is soft, whole and separate.

Mix the turmeric and salt with the poha.

Heat oil in a kadai and add the cubed potato. Sauté till the potatoes are slightly browned and crisp. Remove from the kadai and set aside.

In the same pan, splutter the mustard, and add the cumin. When the cumin changes colour and crackles, add the onions.

When the onions become translucent, add the curry leaves and green chilli and sauté.

Add the roasted peanuts, and the poha. Stir gently, and mix well.

Finally, add the sautéed potatoes. Cover the pan tight and steam for a minute on a low flame. Switch off and let it rest for four to five minutes.

Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and grated coconut.

Before serving, mix in the lemon juice.

Traditional tamarind rice | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rice flamboyant

What you need

Cooked rice 1 ½ cups

Peanuts 3 tbsp

Til (sesame seeds) 3 tbsp

Chana dal 1 tbsp

Fry red chilli 3

Curry leaves 1 sprig

Asafoetida ¼ tsp

Grated coconut 2 tbsp

Tamarind pulp 3 tbsp

Molagapodi 2 tbsp

Turmeric powder ¼ tsp

Ghee 2 tbsp

Salt to taste

Get started

Roast the peanuts and sesame seeds separately and powder coarsely.

Heat ghee, add chana dal and mustard seeds and roast.

Add the dry red chillies, curry leaves and asafoetida.

Now add the cooked rice, coconut, tamarind pulp, turmeric powder, molagapodi, roasted peanuts, sesame seeds and salt. Gently mix and cook for a few minutes.

Serve hot.

(Molagapodi can be bought in the shops. It is usually used as an accompaniment with idli, dosai or even rice. In case it is not available in the store, you can make it at home and store it.

You will need: Coriander powder 2 tbsp; cumin seeds 1½ tbsp.; chana dal 2 tbsp; urad dal 2 tbsp; sesame seed 2 tbsp; whole dry Kashmiri red chillies 12; asafoetida 1 tsp; salt 1 tsp.

Method: Dry roast all the ingredients and powder them.

Coconut barfi | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Friendship sweet

What you will need

Ghee 3 tsp

Grated coconut 1 cup

Whole milk ¾ cup

Condensed milk ¾ cup

Cardamom (powdered) 3 or 4

Rose water 1 tsp

Sugar 1 tbsp

Saffron a pinch (optional)

Cashew 10 (optional)

Get started

Heat ghee in a pan and add the milk and coconut. Sauté on a low flame for a couple of minutes.

Add the condensed milk and stir. Cook on a low flame, stirring all the while.

Add sugar if required and then add the cardamom powder.

Keep stirring and ensure that the thickening mixture does not stick to the bottom of the pan. It takes about 25 to 30 minutes.

You will see the ghee appearing from the sides of the mixture.

Pour the mixture into a greased tray and let it cool.

Sprinkle the saffron powder or decorate with cashews.

Slice and serve.