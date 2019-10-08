Force to reckon with

October 11 is International Day of the Girl Child. A day that aims to highlight and address the needs and challenges faced by girls, while also promoting their empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.

The theme this year is: GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable

In 1994, 30,000 people from 200 countries gathered in Beijing, China for the Fourth World Conference on Women. They were determined to recognise the rights of women and girls as human rights. At this conference, Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action was adopted.

Today, we fight child marriage, inequality, violence, climate change, self-esteem and the right for girls to study.

Unstoppable

Let’s take a look at some women whose trajectory of success can only work as an inspiration for us.

Gita Gopinath is the first woman Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund. Managing Director, Christine Lagarde described her as one of the world’s outstanding economists with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership and extensive international experience.

Dr. G. C. Anupama, is the first woman to head the Astronomical Society of India, the prime association of professional astronomers in the country. She also heads the Indian team engaged in establishing the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) in Hawaii, the U.S. The number of women in the field of astronomy and astrophysics in India is low and her appointment as the President is a shot in the arm.

Shikha Surabhi is the first and only woman officer in the Indian Army's Motorcycle Daredevils Squad at the Republic Day parade 2019. The Daredevils are known for their gravity-defying stunts at the parade. She was at the closing salute, standing on her bike and leading the pyramid of nine bikes with 33 men on it.

Chandrima Shaha, is the first woman to get elected as President of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA). In its 85 years of existence, the Academy has never had a woman president, but biologist Shaha is all set to change this and assume office on January 1, 2020.

Aishwarya Pissay created history recently by becoming the first Indian to claim a world title in motorsports. The 23-year-old lifted the FIM World Cup in the women’s category after the final round of the championship in Hungary.

There are many more who have made their mark. To name a few: Anshula Kant, the first woman Chief Financial officer of the World Bank. As Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer, Kant will be responsible for financial and risk management of the World Bank Group, reporting to the President. Jayshree Vyas is the first independent women director of Bombay Stock Exchange. The Companies Act of 2013 states that some companies must have at least one woman director on board. Garima Arora, is the first Indian female chef to be conferred with the Michelin star and also named as Asia's best female chef for 2019. Aarohi Pandit and Keithair Misquitta were the first women to cross the Atlantic Ocean flying solo in an ultra-light aircraft.

The point is to set your goal and strive to achieve it. There’s nothing to stop you now.