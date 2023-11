November 02, 2023 03:10 pm | Updated 03:17 pm IST

Six children from across the country were chosen to work with the Young World team on the Children’s Day special issue. On November 1, 2023, they spent the day at The Hindu office in Chennai and worked alongside the team in putting the issue together. Their pages and stories will appear in The Hindu Young World dated November 10, 2023.

Glimpses from their day: