For freedom’s sake

January 24, 2024 03:58 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

All the preparation at school for Republic Day was doing my head in. I wanted a break from the march past and patriotic songs. So, I snuck into Kamini’s room to get myself a good book … may be even a funny one. Kamini was the type of girl who, by the look of her, could never read a serious book.

As usual, there was no time to browse the shelves or read the blurbs. I grabbed the first one that had an attractive cover and rolled under the bed. I lit my reading lamp; yes, I have a small portable one that helps me read under the bed. The book was Neela: Victory Song by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. I imagined it was a story of Neela’s sporting prowess on the games field. But I soon realised it was nothing of that kind. In fact, it was a serious book about a serious situation.

No violence

The story is set in the 1930s in a small village in Bengal. When Neela’s older sister gets married, Neela meets freedom fighters who say that it is long past the time when India should be rid of its foreign masters: the British. They ask Neela’s father to join them. But Neela’s father is a pacifist — like me, I guess. He does not agree with using violence to win a cause. So, he says no.

Neela’s interest is piqued. She wants to become a freedom fighter, not sit at home learning embroidery and cooking. I totally agreed with her. Why should girls alone be made to sit at home and learn to sew and cook? I think boys too must do this.

In the meantime, Neela’s father has heard strange things about a man called Gandhi. He is impressed with his philosophy of non-violence. He decides to go to Calcutta to find out and, if possible, join the movement.

This is where the story grips you. Only Neela knows the reason for her father’s journey. While he is away, she finds a wounded freedom fighter in their barn: a 16-year-old named Samar. They become friends and Neela takes care of him. The ending may not be shocking but it is truly inspirational.

It is a quick read; a night long, to be honest, and gives you an overview of village life, their idea of gender roles, and their reactions to oppression.