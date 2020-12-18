For all the senses

The gastronomic meal of the French is as much about food as it is about practices.

What is France famous for? Fashion, football, fast cars, art and, of course, food. The last is so important that the UNESCO added ‘the gastronomic meal of the French’ to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2010.

Apart from being an important part of all kinds of celebrations, French food is unique for the norms it follows. The dining table is set with proper cutlery and appropriate glasses, and the traditional rituals ensure that the meal encompasses all the senses: sight, smell, touch, taste and even sound.

The rituals begin way before the meal is even cooked. A visit to the market involves not just buying local produce but also exchanging and sharing knowledge including tips and recipes with the producers.

Courses

The gastronomic meal has a fixed structure. It begins with an apéritif (drinks before the meal) and ends with a digestif (a beverage to aid digestion). In between are at least four courses: a starter, fish and/or meat with vegetables, cheese, and dessert. Each course is paired with an appropriate wine. A highlight is that the produce is local or sourced from different parts of France.

Traditional French starters include Escargots à la Bourguignonne (snails in garlic-herb butter), Provençal stuffed squid, duck pâté en croûte, and devilled eggs with crab. A fish or meat course with vegetables follows. France is best known for its different cheeses that come from the various provinces like Camembert, Brie, Roquefort, Comté and Reblochon.

Desserts include the almond paste candy Calisson d’Aix in Provence, flaky croissants, puffed-up soufflés, chocolate mousses, super-thin crepes and macarons.

At home in the kitchen, everyone has a part to play, leading to a sharing and passing down of knowledge and traditions from older people to the younger.

Fun Facts:

France has a different cheese for every day of the year.

The French eat approximately 500,000,000 snails per year.

France has banned supermarkets from throwing away unsold food to combat food wastage. Instead, it is given to charities.

Each region has its own cuisine. Provence uses olive oils, tomatoes and herbs. In Normandy, butter, crème fraiche and apples are important. The Alps region is known for its cheese dishes, including fondue and raclette. Alsace’s German influence can be seen in its beer and sauerkraut.