Food for the soul

Perfect pasta

What you need

Broccoli - 1 head, chopped into florets

Garlic clove - 1 peeled

Olive oil - 2 tbsp

Pasta shells (penne, ravioli or elbow) - 250gm

Parsley - 1/2 a small bunch

Basil - 1/2 a small bunch

Pine nuts - 30 gm toasted lemon - 1/2 zest and juice

Parmesan- 30gm

What to do

Heat the oven to 200°C. Toss the broccoli and garlic in the olive oil on a tray and roast for 10-12 minutes, until softened.

Boil some salt water in a pan. Add a tablespoon of oil to the water. When the water begins to boil tip the pasta shells into it. Follow the cooking instructions on the packet. When the pasta shells are cooked, remove from fire and drain.

Blend parsley, basil, garlic, pine nuts, lemon juice and parmesan (keep aside a bit of lemon juice and parmesan) in a blender. Keep aside some smaller pieces of broccoli and blend the rest along with the parsley-basil mix.

Now toss the pasta with the pesto. Finally, add the reserved broccoli florets, extra parmesan, lemon zest and a sprinkling of black pepper as topping.

Roll it up

What you need

Olive oil - 1 tbsp

Onion - 1, halved and grated (it’s easier than slicing)

Carrots - 2, grated

Beetroot - 1, grated

Cheddar - 100 gm

Thyme - leaves of a small bunch

Flaked almonds - 50gm

Sheet puff pastry - 320 gm

Egg - 1, beaten

Salad or baked beans to serve.

What to do

Heat oil in a large pan. Add onion and fry till it softens. Add carrot and beetroot. Cook on a low fire for five to 10 minutes. Set aside.

Mix cheese and thyme to the veggie mix while it is still warm. Roughly crumble half the almonds and add to the bowl. Place the mix in a refrigerator for 30 minutes to cool.

Unroll the pastry, take out one sheet. Cut it in half, lengthwise. Place a bit of the cooled filling in the centre of the strip. Brush the edges of the pastry with a little beaten egg. Now, fold the sides over to cover the filling. Turn the roll over so the pastry seam is tucked underneath. Cut each roll into three. Brush the roll with beaten egg and sprinkle over the remaining almonds. Chill until ready to cook.

Heat an oven to 200° C. Bake for 20 minutes, until golden brown. Serve the rolls warm with salad or baked beans.

Breakfast flapjacks

What you need

Flour - 350 gm

Baking powder - 1 tsp

Ripe bananas - 2

Eggs - 2

Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

Whole milk - 250 ml

Butter - for frying

Dish it up

Bananas - 2, sliced

Maple syrup

Pecan nuts - halved, toasted and roughly chopped

What to do

Sieve the flour and baking powder with a pinch of salt.

In another bowl mash the bananas with a fork until smooth. Now whisk the eggs, vanilla essence and milk. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients and pour in the wet ingredients. Quickly, whisk the batter until it is smooth.

Over medium heat, melt a little butter in a large non-stick pan. Add two or three tablespoons of batter on the pan and cook for a few minutes. When small bubbles begin to appear on the surface, flip the pancake over and cook for another minute or two.

Repeat with the remaining batter.

Stack the pancakes on plates with the banana slices, a spoon of maple syrup and top it off with pecan nuts.