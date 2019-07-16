FIVE reasons to cheer

Meteors to constellations and a total solar eclipse...it’s all here this month. Space gazers rejoice.

Lunar eclipse

July 16 reveals a full moon paving the way for another eclipse. A partial lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes through the earth’s partial shadow, or penumbra and only a portion of it passes through the darkest shadow, or umbra. A part of the moon will darken as it moves through the earth’s shadow. The eclipse will be visible throughout most of Europe, Africa, central Asia, and the Indian Ocean. This full moon was also known as the Full Buck Moon because male buck deer begin to grow their antlers at this time.

Starry showers

On July 28 and 29 you can see the Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower. The Delta Aquarids is an average shower that produces up to 20 meteors an hour at its peak. Produced by debris of comets Marsden and Kracht, the shower runs annually from July 12 to August 23. This year it peaks on the night of July 28 and the morning of July 29. The skies must be dark enough for what could be a good show.

Black moon

The last day of the month will witness the second new moon this month, and hence called a Black Moon. This is the best time to spot the constellations. You can see Sagittarius in the eastern sky, Virgo on your west and the constellations of Centaurus, Carina and the Southern Cross in the southern skies.

Solar eclipse

Yes, the new moon brought in a total solar eclipse 10 days ago. Thanks to the new moon faint objects such as galaxies and star clusters could be sighted. Though visible only in the southern pacific Ocean, central Chile and central Argentina, the moon completely blocked the sun, revealing its beautiful outer atmosphere known as the corona.

Ringed wonder

July 9 saw Saturn at Opposition. The ringed planet was closest to earth and was brighter than any other time of the year and was visible all night long.