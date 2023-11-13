Fireworks and festivities

November 13, 2023 06:53 am | Updated 06:53 am IST

It was a long journey and, even as I took off, I was buffeted by strong monsoon winds and drenched by the heavy downpour. Black skies accompanied me for quite a while and I was soon cold and hungry. I stopped en route for a quick warm-up and a bite and took off again. My destination was England and I was scheduled to be in London on Guy Fawkes Night. I had heard that it is a fantastic celebration with fireworks and everything.

However, somewhere along the way, I took a wrong turn and found myself in a crowd of Vikings, smugglers and other scary creatures walking down a street, shouting slogans, holding flaming torches and dragging a burning barrel of tar. For the life of me, I did not know where I was. I had this terrible feeling that I had, somehow, found my way into the past. But before I could do anything drastic, I thought it best to ask around. I found a little boy sitting desolately on a dark doorstep watching this weird procession.

“Psst,” I hissed. But it took many more hisses to get the little fellow to look up and spot me. At once, his look of boredom vanished and he came bounding along. No one can resist a talking eagle … everyone knows that. “What’s happening?” I whispered.

“Don’t you know? It’s Bonfire Night in Lewes.”

Bonfire night

“Ah!” I nodded wisely, though I didn’t know anything. Not even where Lewes was. The boy looked at me and said, “It’s near Sussex, in England. Lewes is called the bonfire capital of the world and holds the largest and most famous Bonfire Night festivities. The celebration is always held on November 5. But if the date falls on a Sunday like it did this year, it is held on November 4 instead. It marks Guy Fawkes Night and commemorates the memory of the 17 martyrs who were burned at the stake for their faith. Around 5,000 people participate and upto 80,000 are spectators.

“Err…the Gunpowder Plot?” I asked hesitatingly.

The boy took a deep breath and continued, “In 1605, a group of people including a dude named Guy Fawkes planned to blow up the House of Lords.”

I nodded but the procession of strange people dragging a barrel of tar didn’t make sense. The boy sensed my confusion and explained, “It is also to honour the 17 men who were burnt at the stake after the failed Gunpowder Plot. And, guess what? This night is also known for burning effigies of today’s people to highlight a current problem or grievance. Last year saw effigies of Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Vladimir Putin.” The boy giggled.

I smiled and asked, “This year?”

“Come, let’s find out.”

