Federer reaches Miami quarters; George scores 31 against former team

Federer is through to the quarter-finals at Miami, having little trouble on the way to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over 13th-seeded Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.

Federer is through to the quarter-finals at Miami, having little trouble on the way to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over 13th-seeded Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: AP

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

Basketball

Thunder defeat Pacers 107-99

Paul George had 31 points against his former team and Russell Westbrook notched up yet another triple double as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 107-99 to boost their drive for a play-off place.

Tennis

Federer eases past Medvedev

Roger Federer took another step towards the Miami Open title as he defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-2 to book a place in the last eight.

In the women’s section, Simona Halep went closer to the world number one ranking as she defeated Wang Qiang 6-4 7-5 to make it to the semi-final.

Comments
sports event
