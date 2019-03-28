Federer reaches Miami quarters; George scores 31 against former team

Basketball

Thunder defeat Pacers 107-99

Paul George had 31 points against his former team and Russell Westbrook notched up yet another triple double as the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Indiana Pacers 107-99 to boost their drive for a play-off place.

Tennis

Federer eases past Medvedev

Roger Federer took another step towards the Miami Open title as he defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-2 to book a place in the last eight.

In the women’s section, Simona Halep went closer to the world number one ranking as she defeated Wang Qiang 6-4 7-5 to make it to the semi-final.