The football star

Playing in the backyard was one thing, but playing in public? Will Fatima be able to get on the school team?

“Fatima! Zain!” Ammi called out. “Dinner’s ready.’ She was about to step out of the kitchen, when a loud cheer sounded.

“GOAL!”

Ammi slapped a hand to her forehead. Not again! She strode into the courtyard. Fatima was so busy punching the air, she didn’t notice her. Zain was so busy sulking, he didn’t notice her. Abba was so busy cheering, he didn’t notice her either.

Ammi cleared her throat. The players (and the cheerleader) swung around.

“Er,” began Abba apologetically, “I was just telling them to go inside...”

“Five more minutes?” Fatima pleaded.

“We’ll play again tomorrow.” Abba smiled.

“But bhaiya won’t be here tomorrow,” she protested.

Zain was going back to the city. To work. “I’ll be back soon,” he promised, ruffling her hair.

Illustrations: Satheesh Vellinezhi | Photo Credit: Illustrations: Satheesh Vellinezhi

What a shot!

It was lunchtime. Fatima and Datto were sitting under the tree, gobbling from each other’s dabbas. A few boys were on the field, playing football. The coach was yelling instructions. ‘Go, go go! Pass the ball, pass it now!’

Suddenly, the football came flying towards them and landed at their feet. Fatima was about to throw it back to them; then she grinned mischievously. She placed the ball down and stepped back. Everyone watched open-mouthed as she drew her right leg back, swung it forward and struck the ball with her foot.

Up it went, sailing through the air in a graceful arc.

Coach beckoned her over. “You can play football?”

“Better than anyone I know,” Fatima replied modestly.

“Want to play for the school team?” asked Coach.

Fatima wanted to whoop. Instead, she said, “I’ll have to check with Ammi-Abba.”

Ammi wouldn’t hear of it. “Playing in the backyard with your family is one thing. Playing in public, quite another.”

“But Ammi ...” Fatima protested.

“I see no harm in it,” Abba told Ammi.

Fatima exulted. “We win! Three votes to one.’”

Ammi frowned. “Three?”

“I called Zain bhaiya.”

“But what will people say?” Ammi cried.

Reactions

Oh, they had LOTS to say!

“She’ll wear revealing clothes and run around with boys?” shuddered the toothless dadi next door. “What’s so revealing about track pants-tee shirts?” Fatima wondered.

“You should encourage her to learn cooking and sewing,” said Maithri aunty, Ammi’s friend. “Playing a sport teaches us many lessons that are useful on and off the field,” Fatima quoted Abba.

“A girl’s place is not on the football field,” said someone. It’s not in the kitchen either, Fatima wanted to retort.

“Her complexion will darken if she plays in the sun,” tsk-ed another. Fatima rolled her eyes.

“What if sports practise interferes with prayer timings?” asked Khalu. “I’ll make sure it doesn’t,” Fatima assured her.

“Girls from good families don’t do things like this.” Their loss, Fatima nearly shouted.

“If you allow this,” Tau told Abba, “we’ll never speak to you again.” And they cut off all ties with Fatima’s family.

Ammi wasn’t happy about the way things unfolded, but she didn’t express her displeasure. If Abba was upset, he didn’t show it. As for Fatima, she’d never been happier! The next few weeks were a blur of football practise, household chores, homework and studying.

D-day

Match Day arrived. Fatima’s heart thumped wildly. The butterflies in her stomach were playing a rather rough game of football.

She turned to look at the crowd that had gathered around the football field, spotted Ammi and Abba, and gave a little wave. As loud cheers erupted, the budding football star took a deep breath, and trotted out on to the field.