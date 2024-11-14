Fast forward: 10 things about life in the year 3000

1. By the year 3000, Mars, Venus and the Moon contain life — with water, food and sunlight. Millions of scientists and astronauts are exploring them.

2. Every nook and corner of the Earth is filled with tech. It is a rare sight to find areas for cultivation, farming or growing crops. Food for humans is developed in factories.

3. Robots have replaced us! They do all the work that humans used to do earlier.

4. There are no traces of real pets. But there are robotic pets, which could demolish us, take control or rule over us. In labs, scientists have created hybrids of many rare animals.

5. Antarctica does not exist, as global warming has melted its ice sheets. Many islands are under the sea.

6. People have longer lives. Surgeries can even turn them into a half-human and half-robot by inserting a single chip.

7. Schools are completely different. Instead of learning from books, students experience lessons in Virtual Reality, 3D, 4D and so on. Robots have replaced teachers.

8. School trips are fun; students travel to Mars, the Moon, and other places in space.

9. Transport is not a problem because people use flying cars or even spaceships that do not use petrol and reach their destination in a short time.

10. Water costs more than diamonds. But there is nothing to worry about, I’m pretty sure all of us can afford it.

The writer is a student of Std. VI at Lalaji Memorial Omega International School, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She was one among six children selected through a competition to spend a day at The Hindu office in Chennai and work alongside the Young World team. This article appeared in the Children’s Day special issue of The Hindu Young World.

