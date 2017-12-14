Fascinating journey

Amma, Take Me to... is a series that explores different faiths and their associated places of worship in the form of travelogues of Amma and her boys — Shiv and Veer.
In this book, the trio travel to Tirupati to visit the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple nestled amid the lush green hills of Tirumala. The book features conversations between Amma and her curious boys — interspersed with stories from mythology about how the hills came to be (they’re the coiled body of Vishnu’s snake, Adishehsa), how Vishnu came to reside on the hills and more, besides talking about the rituals, the different areas within the temple, and their historical and cultural significance.
The series hopes to inspire readers to undertake their own journeys to explore different places.
Book: Amma, Take Me to Tirupati
Author: Bhakti Mathur
Illustrator: Priyankar Gupta
Publisher: Puffin Books
Price: ₹ 350
