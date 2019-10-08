October 2 was World Farm Animals Day. It was launched in 1983 by Farm Animal Rights Movement (FARM), and is a non-violent protest against factory farms and slaughterhouses.

On this World Farm Animals Day, let’s learn a bit about some of the farm animals.

Muddy ones: Pigs | Photo Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Pigs are highly intelligent and have excellent object-location memory. So, if they grub in one place, they will remember to look there the next time too. They also have a great sense of direction. They can find their way home from anywhere.

Chickens are an integral part of any farm.

Furry animals: Sheep need pastures to graze and they a shepherd to ensure their safety.

Sheep are docile, gentle animals and in many farms they become pets.

Let’s mOO: Cows are an invaluable asset on a farm.

Cows were first domesticated between 8,000 and 10,000 years ago and have evolved from the aurochs — a wild species of cattle that once ranged across Eurasia.

A Pekin duck is big and white with an orange beak. It is a hearty, friendly bird. But, because of its heavy body, it is a poor flier.

According to research the horse was domesticated approximately 5,500 years ago. It was first used by tribes living in the steppes. The relationship of the horse to humans is unique. It is a partner and friend.

Most rabbits are relatively solitary and sometimes territorial, coming together only to breed or occasionally to forage in small groups.

Donkeys descended from the African wild ass. They have been used as a beast of burden since 4000 BCE.

Sheep-ish: Goats are bred for milk, meat, fur and skin.

The goat is a ruminant, hollow-horned mammal. Male goats are called bucks or billys, and usually have a beard. Females are called does or nannys, and immature goats are called kids.