Family matters

I saw the word ‘Mistake’ on the cover of the book The Tenth Mistake of Hank Hooperman by Gennifer Choldenko and, as usual being in a hurry to get under the bed, I grabbed the book and rolled under. As usual, the title was misleading. I say there should be a law against this. Anyway, I shouldn’t raise too much of a hue and cry over this because the book was gripping from Page 1 to the end.

It tells the story of a very responsible 11-year-old. Hank is in class six and is often left alone at home with his three-year-old sister, Boo, whom he is expected to take care of. Then, one day, his mother doesn’t come home. Hank is forced to stay at home to care for his sister. With food running low, he searches all the nooks and crannies for spare change.

A week goes by and there is still no sign of his mother. Then, like a pack of cards, everything begins to collapse, one by one. The power goes off, the landlord serves an eviction notice, and food and money is zilch.

Tough times

Hank has to ask for help. He reaches out to his late grandmother’s friend, Lou Ann Adler, who is listed as the emergency contact. She runs a day-care centre and they go to stay with her. Hank has a few run-ins with Lou Ann because she is often critical of his mother, which Hank resents. He defends her saying, “She is a good mom.”

Well, I agree with him, because all moms are intrinsically good. Just that sometimes, they go off the handle.

Hank is constantly worried about his situation. He doesn’t know whom he can trust. He is worried sick about his mother and, more than anything else, he wants her to come back. His greatest worry is whether his sister and he will be able to stay together. Finally, he is also not sure how long Lou Ann will allow them to stay at her place.

Phew. That’s a great load for a 11-year-old to be carrying. So often, we take siblings for granted. We never acknowledge their presence unless it is in a quarrel or when we want something that belongs to them or some such thing. But Hank here is not like you and me. He doesn’t think his sister is a pain. There is a strong emotional bond between him and Boo.

Finally, just when you think they will be separated, the mother reappears.

This book will make you cry, but it also gives a peep into how a family runs. The love, the joy, the sorrow, the misunderstanding and above all, the unpredictability of it all.