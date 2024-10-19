Face your fears

Shubra was annoyed with her mother. For the past 10 days, every evening, her mother had seen to it that Shubra read out loudly the first two paragraphs of Chapter Three in her English textbook.

“Why are you making me do this every day?” protested Shubra. “There is no reading competition in class. You know I would never participate in it. So why are you wielding the you-must-read-aloud rod at home?”

“Because that is what your English teacher told me you had to do,” retorted her mother.

“She knows I stammer when I get nervous about reading or saying something in public,” said a puzzled Shubra. “Why force me to do something I cannot do? I would hate to see my classmates grin when they hear me speak, stuttering along like a car with low petrol.”

“Present audience consists of two cats, a crow and a dog,” pointed out her mother. “They listen to you patiently .”

“That is because when I finish reading they go away only if they get a tasty bite of my evening snack!”

Shubra’s determined mother saw to it that the girl did the task assigned to her. Next Monday, Ms. Grover, Shubra’s English teacher, told her to read aloud the first paragraph from the chapter she had been reading at home. An apprehensive Shubra was amazed that she managed to read the paragraph slowly and fluently without a pause.

“I’m Dora, the Explorer!” thought Shubra. “I did it, did it, DID IT!”

Then she got a nasty shock. She had been given the role of a maid in the Children’s Day play.

“B..b..ut….,” protested an agitated Shubra.

“Come to the staff room during the PE class,” said Ms. Grover.

“A never-ending play thanks to unexpected speech-station halts!” laughed Anita, in a low voice.

“Anita,” requested Ms. Grover. “Share the joke!”

“Malini poked me on my waist, Ma’am!” replied Anita. “She wanted to check if it was true that I was ticklish!”

The class burst out laughing. However, they too wondered why Ms. Grover had chosen Shubra.

“There will be rukawat ke liye, khed hai,” insisted Anita, after Ms. Grover left the classroom.

“Shut up!” hissed her friends, angrily. “Shubra will hear you!”

Making a mark

“Shubra,” said Ms. Grover, in the staffroom. “The maid in the play can be dumb or she can speak with a stutter. It is your choice.”

Shubra promptly replied, “I will be my normal self.”

Ms. Grover smiled and said, “Good! Your speech problem should never be an excuse to run away from work assigned to you.”

The play was a huge success. Everyone admired the maid’s rendering of her lines. Shubra got a standing ovation!

“What’s so great about her performance?” asked Anita, not realising Ms. Grover was standing behind her “She was just being herself.”

“It requires courage to stand on stage knowing you have a speech disability,” said Ms. Grover.

Next task

“Your new homework is to practise reading aloud 26 words listed in alphabetical order. First word will begin with the letter A, followed by B and end with Z,” said Ms. Grover to Shubra the next day after everyone had left the classroom.

“Demoted to Nursery!” thought Shubra, indignantly.

Just before Annual Day, Class VII got good news. Everyone was going to get a certificate of commendation!

“Shubra will read out your names,” said Ms. Grover.

“Ag...ai..n ME?” asked Shubra.

“Yes. Say a name. Then pause and take a deep breath to calm down. It will take time for each child to come on stage and take their citation.”

On D-day, Shubra was surprised when she announced her classmates’ names without stammering.

“Thank you, Ma’am!” said Shubra to Ms. Grover. “I now believe in myself. I have finally realised that my limitations were set by myself.”

“Shubra,” said Ms. Grover. “Always remember this Chinese saying; it is better to be a diamond with a flaw than a pebble without one.”

“I will, Ma’am!” shouted the whole class.

