Face to face with HISTORY

Curiosity can be a wonderful thing. It keeps the mind active and encourages scepticism. Inquisitiveness pays off when you are learning about the history of humanity and how the world evolved to become what it is today. If you find books boring and seek to gain knowledge through an exciting source, how about venturing to different countries and experiencing their stories first hand? Here are some places that are brimming with thrilling stories. Be sure to take your sturdiest pair of walking shoes!

For peace: The ruin serves as a memorial to the people killed in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima. | Photo Credit: MAIL PIC

Looking forward

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park and Miyagima Island Tour, Japan

These spectacular locations, that are also UNESCO World Heritage sites, are reminders of the destruction that war can wreak. Spread across an area of 120,000 sq m, the park is dedicated to the victims of the U.S.’ nuclear attack on the city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. It comprises museums, monuments, memorials and sprawling lawns.

Instead of redeveloping the area, the Japanese decided to devote it to advocating world peace. Some of the notable facilities in the park are the Peace Memorial Museum, the A-Bomb Dome, and the Children’s Peace Monument. Part of the last monument, which commemorates thousands of child victims, is the statue of a girl — Sadako Sasaki — who believed that if she folded 1,000 paper cranes, she would be cured of radiation.

GARGOYLES: Watching over Paris since the Notre Dame was erected in 1163.

Of Gothic and gargoyles

Notre Dame and the Historic Heart of Paris Walking Tour, France

Reportedly visited by over 14 million people per year, Notre Dame Cathedral is one of the most iconic and venerated buildings in France. Built in the French Gothic style, it is among the largest church buildings in the world. According to reports, the construction of the cathedral began in 1163 during the reign of King Louis VII. In the 18th century, it bore the brunt of the French Revolution, and much of it was damaged. Its restoration began around the mid-19th century. Notre Dame is popular for its intricate Gothic artwork, the spooky gargoyles, and the “flying buttresses”. You can also venture into the heart of Paris to find out about its origins and the various popular legends connected to it.

On the horizon

Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia, Canada

Situated in the eastern end of Nova Scotia in Canada, Cape Breton Island has been an inspiration for several musicians, artists and inventors. The early settlers of this island led an ocean-centric lifestyle. That is, they depended on hunting and fishing because the conditions for agriculture were unfavourable. They were also likely among one of the first indigenous people to come across European explorers. Louisbourg, a town in the island, was an important commercial and military centre in the mid-18th century. However, it was in the 20th century that the island became a centre of science and innovation. Alexander Graham Bell, the scientist who invented the telephone, fell in love with the island in 1885 as it reminded him of Scotland, his place of birth. This was also the place where Italian inventor Guglielmo Marconi transmitted the first North American trans-Atlantic radio message.

Relic of a regime

Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial Site Tour, Germany

A stark reminder of the effects of hate and violence, this historical site draws people from across the world to see for themselves the remnants of the atrocities of the Nazis. This was the first concentration camp opened in Germany by the Nazis to hold political prisoners including Jews, and German and Australian criminals. Concentration camps were prisons where large groups of people were imprisoned without a trial, and under extremely harsh conditions. According to reports, this was the only camp that existed for the whole duration of Hitler’s dictatorship. While you are here, you can learn about why the camp was opened and how it evolved.

