  • The Ahoms belong to the Tai peoples, who are today found across south China and southeast Asia.
  • The word maidam originates from the Tai-Ahom Phrang Mai Dam. The first two words mean “to bury” and the last means “spirits of the dead”.
  • Charaideo also originates from the Tai-Ahom Che Rai Doi or “shining city on the hills”.
  • Sukaphaa was the founder of the Ahom kingdom and established his capital at Charaideo.